Police looking for red vehicle, driver involved in hit and runs

Police are searching for the driver of a red sport-utility vehicle they believe was involved in collisions with a cyclist and a stationary car Monday.

About 3 p.m. a vehicle hit a cyclist on Grey Road 1, near Indian Acres Road in Georgian Bluffs, then left the scene. The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not life-threatening, a police news release said.

About 3:30 p.m., police say the same vehicle is suspected to have collided with a stationary vehicle on Balmy Beach Road in Georgian Bluffs. No one was injured. The driver fled the scene and police with traffic, emergency response and aviation units responded.

Police are looking for a red sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Toyota Rav 4 or Nissan Qashqai. It will have damage to the passenger side, including a mirror which may be hanging off or missing.

Information helpful to this investigation may be left with Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reported online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Anonymous tips may be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3tips.com.