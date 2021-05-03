Police identify driver of vehicle pulled from Owen Sound harbour
A Grey Highlands woman has been identified as the driver of a vehicle that went over the wall and became submerged in the Owen Sound harbour on Sunday.
Catherine Weldrick, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered from the vehicle that was removed from about five metres of water, Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release.
The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post mortem examination in Owen Sound on Monday, the release said.
At 5:19 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a vehicle that had gone over the wall and into the harbour on 1st Avenue East near 11th Street East.
Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services advised that the vehicle had gone over the wall and OPP resources were requested to assist with the recovery, the release said.
OPP regional units were deployed, including the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team and the West Region Forensic Identification Services. Several other officers assisted at the scene, the release said.
On Sunday, yellow police tape marked off about 20 feet of harbour-side walkway, just north of the Metro grocery store.
That afternoon a crane on the back of a truck was used to hoist a grey van out of the water. The coroner watched from the harbour walkway and men held a tarp up, partly obscuring views of the recovery effort, then placed it over the van.
People watched from both sides of the harbour as the van was pulled slowly out of the water.
Reports first came to the Owen Sound Police Service of a vehicle being seen driving into the harbour. The OPP was called in to help.
Police were asking anyone who saw anything that might be helpful to their investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.