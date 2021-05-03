Police identify driver of vehicle pulled from Owen Sound harbour

Article content

A Grey Highlands woman has been identified as the driver of a vehicle that went over the wall and became submerged in the Owen Sound harbour on Sunday.

Catherine Weldrick, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered from the vehicle that was removed from about five metres of water, Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post mortem examination in Owen Sound on Monday, the release said.

At 5:19 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a vehicle that had gone over the wall and into the harbour on 1st Avenue East near 11th Street East.

Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services advised that the vehicle had gone over the wall and OPP resources were requested to assist with the recovery, the release said.

OPP regional units were deployed, including the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team and the West Region Forensic Identification Services. Several other officers assisted at the scene, the release said.