Police tight-lipped Tuesday about Owen Sound homicide investigation
Article content
Police were not releasing any more details on Tuesday about a homicide investigation into the death of a Holland Centre man.
Owen Sound Police Insp. Jeff Fluney said Tuesday that he couldn’t provide any information beyond what was contained in a news release that was issued late Monday afternoon.
Police tight-lipped Tuesday about Owen Sound homicide investigation Back to video
In that release it said that police responded to a report of an altercation in the 900 block of 6th Street East shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Owen Sound Police Service Forensic Identification Unit van and an OPP van were both parked in the Quality Inn parking lot across from the Grey County administration building, which is in the block where the incident reportedly occurred. Police were seen entering and exiting a door just to the west of the main entrance. Fluney said he could not say if the incident occurred at or near the hotel.
When police arrived at the scene on Sunday evening they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Kody Hunter, 22, was identified as the victim, according to Monday’s release.
Advertisement
Article content
The investigation is being conducted by members of the Owen Sound Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no concern for public safety, the release said.
Fluney said they would provide additional details to the media as soon as they could.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Owen Sound police at 519-376-1234 or report online at www.owensoundpolice.com.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, while a web tip can be made at www.crimestop-gb.org.