Article content

Police were not releasing any more details on Tuesday about a homicide investigation into the death of a Holland Centre man.

Owen Sound Police Insp. Jeff Fluney said Tuesday that he couldn’t provide any information beyond what was contained in a news release that was issued late Monday afternoon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police tight-lipped Tuesday about Owen Sound homicide investigation Back to video

In that release it said that police responded to a report of an altercation in the 900 block of 6th Street East shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Owen Sound Police Service Forensic Identification Unit van and an OPP van were both parked in the Quality Inn parking lot across from the Grey County administration building, which is in the block where the incident reportedly occurred. Police were seen entering and exiting a door just to the west of the main entrance. Fluney said he could not say if the incident occurred at or near the hotel.

When police arrived at the scene on Sunday evening they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Kody Hunter, 22, was identified as the victim, according to Monday’s release.