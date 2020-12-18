Pot charges dropped against man because he died

Scott Dunn
Dec 18, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
Owen Sound courthouse on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Owen Sound, Ont. Scott Dunn/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
Charges against a 30-year-old man suspected of smoking up in the OPP parking lot in Wiarton then fleeing from police, and later with trafficking cannabis from a shop at Sauble Beach, were withdrawn because the suspect died, court staff said Friday.

Grey Bruce OPP charged Mustafa Khedri, of South Bruce Peninsula in both incidents.

First on July 24 about 11:25 a.m., police smelled pot as an officer approached a vehicle in the detachment parking lot in Wiarton.

The car sped off drove off as police tried to speak with the driver, then failed to pull over despite emergency lights flashing on a police cruiser in pursuit, police said. Police found the vehicle in Sauble Beach and charged Khedri with offences.

These included dangerous driving, flight from police, failing to surrender a licence, driving without a licence, stunt racing, failing to surrender a vehicle permit, failing to surrender an insurance card and driving with cannabis readily available.

Then on Aug. 29, just after noon, police raided a Main Street Sauble Beach business and seized more than $62,000 worth of cannabis products including dried cannabis, packaged cannabis edibles, cannabis oils and creams, cannabis vaper cartridges and marijuana seeds and other related substances.

Police charged Khedri with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking cannabis and possession of nabilone, a synthetic cannabinoid which is a controlled substance, for the purpose of trafficking.

Federal prosecutor Elizabeth Barefoot confirmed Khedri’s death but declined to comment further.