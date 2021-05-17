





Photo by Michael McLuhan

Article content The monument recognizing the more than 1,200 people buried in Potter’s Field at Greenwood Cemetery has been unveiled. On Monday, the volunteer committee overseeing the project announced that the cover had been taken off the monument. Constructed of solid granite and cast bronze, the monument was installed in December and covered for the winter, in anticipation of the community dedication in the spring. But because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering to mark the unveiling wasn’t possible, but they now hope to have a dedication event in the fall, it said in a news release. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Potter's Field monument unveiled at Greenwood Cemetery Back to video Potter’s Field, also known as the Indigent Lot, came into use at the cemetery in 1858 and was a burial ground for more than 130 years. Located north of the chapel on the east side of the ravine, those buried there include newborns, stillborns and toddlers, orphans, seniors, Indigenous people, the working poor, the incarcerated and the homeless. Many of Owen Sound’s historic Black community, including many who escaped on the Underground Railroad and their descendants, were buried there.

Article content “The Potter’s Field Monument celebrates and recognized more than 1,000 unidentified, but not forgotten interred people,” Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy said in the release. “We are grateful to have a permanent monument to pay tribute to and honour those in Potter’s Field. I would like to extend a special thank you to the donors and the volunteer committee who together have brought this project to fruition. I encourage residents to go to Greenwood Cemetery and view the monument.” The move to create the monument began in 2018 when Aly Boltman was leading a cemetery tour as part of Owen Sound’s Doors Open. Two anonymous donors approached Boltman about funding a monument at Potter’s Field. Those donors were revealed on Monday as John and Shirley Reaburn of Georgian Bluffs. In Monday’s release it said the Reaburns were deeply moved by the absence of gravestone markers for those buried in the lot. “In this day and age there is no need for anyone to be left unrecognized,” they said in the release. “We offer our sincere thanks to Aly Boltman, who first inspired us with her tour and then was the driving force behind the project, managing all the legwork and details.” The public provided input towards the monument’s design, and the volunteer worked with Sanderson Monuments to create the memorial. It is inspired by the design of the first local British Methodist Episcopal Church’s arched windows and the Black History Cairn in Harrison Park, that was designed by Bonita Johnson deMatteis, the release said.

Article content A Potter’s Field research project is also being led by York University Professor Naomi Norquay in partnership with the Grey Roots Museum and Archives. The aim of the project, funded through the federal government’s Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, is to learn about those interred at Potter’s Field. The project will be available through a website linked through an interpretive plaque being installed at the site by the city in the fall. More information about Potter’s Field can be found at https://greyroots.com/exhibit-event-program/virtual-spring-lecture-series-caring-dead-look-whos-buried-greenwood

