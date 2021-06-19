Praise for Huron-Bruce MPP's appointment to agriculture minister







Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson's appointment to agriculture, food and rural affairs minister was applauded by local agriculture association presidents. Thompson issued a statement Saturday but wasn't available for an interview. She said she was humbled and promised to work hard for the agri-food sector and rural Ontario. She praised great work done by Ernie Hardeman over the years. "I look forward to working side-by-side with Ontario's farmers, commodity organizations, processing sector, and our rural communities." The three-term MPP was part of a cabinet shuffle which also saw fellow three-termer Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker lose his post as associate minister of energy, a portfolio which now stands alone, separated from energy, northern development and mines. The Ontario Federation of Agriculture's own statement thanked Ontario Premier Doug Ford "for his continued support of the agri-food sector by appointing strong, valued leaders to champion agriculture and rural communities."

Article content Thompson and her husband, Dennis Schiestel, live on a farm that’s been in his family for more than 120 years, near Teeswater, in Bruce County. They grow cash crops and raise a small herd of purebred boer goats. Thompson was born and raised near Wingham, in Huron County. She has a degree in public administration and consumer economics from the University of Guelph, she’s a graduate of the Advanced Agricultural Leadership Program and served as general manager of the Ontario Dairy Goat Cooperative. Rob VandenHengel, president of Huron County Federation of Agriculture, said he was surprised to learn of a cabinet shuffle but called Thompson’s appointment “awesome.” His county federation had already sent its congratulations. “I think she will be good as the ag minister because she does have an agriculture background and is probably aware of the file,” the dairy farmer and cash cropper said. The first issue facing Thompson is the “loss of prime farmland to development on a daily basis,” which is a top issue of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, VandenHengel said. Huron County’s agricultural sector is one of its most important economically. There are a lot of pig farms, cash crops, dairy and chicken producers, he said, and it is one of Ontario’s leading counties for farm receipts. Like Thompson, her predecessor, Oxford County MPP Ernie Hardeman, has agricultural roots. He served as agriculture minister under Ontario Premier Doug Ford and from 1999 to 2001 under then-premier Mike Harris.

Article content VanderHengel said Hardeman did a good job and noted he was one of five ministers who were removed completely from cabinet. In addition to Walker and Hardeman were John Yakabuski, Laurie Scott, and Jeff Yurek. Grey County OFA president Dianne Booker, who runs a cow/calf farm in Grey Highlands, also welcomed Thompson’s appointment. “I think she’s a great person to fit the job. She’s already a farmer in Bruce County, in Teeswater, and she knows and understands what the needs of rural communities and farmers already.” Expansion of broadband Internet throughout the countryside remains a top issue in rural areas, Booker said, especially given difficulties with remote school through the pandemic. Natural gas expansion is another priority, she said. Rob Lipsett runs a cow/calf operation in Annan, in Grey County, and is president of the Beef Farmers of Ontario. In a statement welcoming Thompson to her new role, she was acknowledged as an ally long before she entered politics. Lipsett said in the statement that the organization looks forward “to continuing discussions on augmenting support for Ontario’s Risk Management Program and all business management programing available to beef farmers.” “We are also anxious to find ways to address the lack of processing capacity in the province and how we can work together to ensure Ontarians and our global partners have access to a reliable supply of Ontario beef.” This is Thompson’s third ministerial portfolio. When elected in 2018 she was made education minister for a year, then was shuffled to the government and consumer services ministry, while serving also as Ontario’s registrar general.

