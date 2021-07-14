Proactive policing unit reinstated in Owen Sound

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Owen Sound Police Service has revived its Community Oriented Response (CORE) Unit, disbanded several years ago due to staffing shortages.

Police Chief Craig Ambrose said a decision late last year to add two more full-time officers to the department’s roster paved the way for the return of the unit, which will see an officer providing targeted, high-visibility policing in hotspot areas, along with the downtown core, parks and parts of the city frequented by tourists.

“Certainly, it helps to deal with recurring incidents and hopefully come up with some strategies to deal with those in a more proactive manner and to avoid downstream where it turns to crime and criminal charges,” he said Wednesday in an interview.

Const. Chevonne Martin, an Owen Sound police officer for 12 years, has been reassigned to the CORE Unit.

Ambrose said he’d like to add a second officer, but that will depend on staffing resources.

Martin will be working to build relationships with people who may be marginalized or disadvantaged and who would benefit from additional supports or resources in the community.

She will meet with business owners, community members and other stakeholders to find out how to best offer policing support in her new role.

Ambrose said Martin is also being encouraged to visit neighbourhoods, tourist areas and other gathering locations to help address any concerns or problems before they become more serious.

“I’m thrilled to have this unit back. Certainly, always reacting isn’t the best way,” he said.