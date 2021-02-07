Article content

A probable case of COVID-19 is associated with Highpoint Community School in Dundalk.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has so far found no evidence of person-to-person transmission in the school and so no school outbreak was declared, a news release issued Saturday said.

Probable COVID case associated with Dundalk school

The health unit didn’t say if the probable case was a student at the school. A probable case involves someone with a direct link with a positive, symptomatic case who hasn’t been tested yet.

No bus routes of any schools are involved with this case, the health unit said. No school or childcare centres have declared outbreaks in Grey-Bruce.

Public health’s COVID contact management team contacted the person believed to be infected with the pandemic virus.

“We have worked with the individuals and the school, along with the relevant school boards and have identified all others, both in and out of the school environment, who may have been exposed and have determined their risk level. All individuals that need to be notified have already been contacted.

“Those NOT contacted by Public Health need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing,” the news release said.

But if you develop COVID-19 symptoms, visit an assessment centre for testing, the release said.