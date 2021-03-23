





Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit said late Tuesday morning that it had received confirmation from the province that issues with the online and telephone booking system had been resolved. On Monday, there had been reports of clients unable to book clinics in Grey and Bruce counties. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Problems with vaccine booking system resolved, health unit says Back to video In Tuesday’s release the health unit said it had received word from the province that the issue had been resolved and all public clinics available for booking this week were visible in the system. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine, and everyone is asked to make sure they have an appointment before attending a vaccine clinic. Those without an appointment will not receive a vaccine, the release said. People are asked to not call public health or their health-care provider to book an appointment, even if they are directed to do so by the provincial booking operator. Appointments can be made online at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling toll free 1-888-999-6488.

Article content If unable to book right away, eligible people are asked to keep trying as clinics are being regularly. Clinics are now open to anyone who turns 75 years old in 2021 and older. * * * Bruce Power has helped establish a vaccination centre modelled after the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s Hockey Hub near Sarnia. Bruce Power has provided logistical support and expertise in the establishment of the vaccination hub at the Point Edward Memorial Arena in the Village of Point Edward in Lambton County. “Bruce Power remains committed to working with public health officials and all levels of government assist in the historic vaccination effort that will put an end to the pandemic,” James Scongack, Bruce Power’s executive vice-president of corporate affairs and operational services said in a news release. Scongack is a member of the Grey Bruce COVID-19 Task Force and co-chair of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council launched by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. The health unit launched its mass vaccination hub model earlier this year, dubbed the Hockey Hub because it can be set up in the arena setting that exists in communities across Canada. The system, which can be scaled up and down depending on the number of people being vaccinated, is designed to be efficient, cost-effective and safe. The people being vaccinated remain stationary in pods, while those administering the vaccine, documenting the patient and cleaning the pods make the rounds.

Article content Clinical staff perform the vaccinations, while non-clinical staff perform all other duties, such as cleaning and documentation. It allows for the person being vaccinated to recover for the required 15 minutes without having to get up and move, which reduces the risk of fainting and falling. The design of the hub allows up to 4,500 people to be vaccinated in one day, while traditional large clinics can administer about 1,000 vaccines a day and smaller clinics administer about 400 per day. Hockey Hubs have been created at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, the Davidson Centre in Kincardine and the P&H Centre in Hanover and vaccinations have taken place at all three. The health unit has been sharing the model with other interested communities. Bruce Power provided resources and logistical support with the Grey-Bruce hubs before assisting with the Point Edward hub. “The support provided from the private sector on the logistical side has allowed us to focus in the clinical aspect, so we can vaccinate people more quickly and ultimately enable the comunity to regain a sense of normalcy in their daily lives,” Anita Trusler, a supervisor of health promotions at Lambton Public Health said in the release.

