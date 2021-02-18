Programs designed to connect seniors and their communities receive funding
Three local organizations have received $18,999 in funding from the provincial Seniors Community Grant Program to help older adults stay connected with their communities from the safety of their own homes.
Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announced the funding early Thursday morning in a news release.
Colpoy’s Bay Women’s Institute received $2,150 for a project that will deliver a series of virtual information sessions for seniors to learn and ask questions about COVID-19 and health. The program targets rural remote seniors and aims to increase community engagement, reduce social isolation and support mental health.
Hanover received $6,489 for a project by the Hanover Age Friendly Committee which produces, prints and distributes an easy-to-read comprehensive booklet containing local and regional content with a focus on local older adult programs, agencies, support and services. The goal of the project is to increase access to information which was identified as a priority by the Age Friendly Committee.
Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation received $10,360 for a project that will support purchasing Chromebooks and iPads along with IT support and training to ensure shut-in seniors in the First Nation have access to a variety of health management programming and other social engagement opportunities.
The Saugeen Lawn Bowling Club in Southampton is receiving $3,000 to help make the facility more accessible, Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson announced in a separate news release.
“These projects will make a big difference in the lives of our local seniors in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound by helping them maintain their autonomy and independence,” said Walker in a news release. “They will also help to provide meaningful opportunities for older adults to connect with their communities without risking their health.”
The application period for the Seniors Community Grant Program opened on June 24 and closed on August 7 last year.
Unincorporated and incorporated not-for-profit organizations, local services boards, and Indigenous groups were invited to apply for funding from $1,000 up to $100,000.
Since the program was established in 2014, nearly 1,900 grants have been provided which have impacted the lives of more than half a million seniors.
This year, Ontario has helped fund 180 community projects with up to $4.5 million invested into the program.