This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Project installs electric vehicle charging stations on Bruce Peninsula

Project installs electric vehicle charging stations on Bruce Peninsula Photo by Megan Stacey / Megan Stacey/Sentinel-Review

Article content Travelling to and from the Bruce Peninsula by electric vehicle has become a whole lot easier thanks to an initiative by a local environment-focused charity organization.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association has been leading a project to install dozens of electric vehicle charging stations at locations throughout the northern portion of the Bruce Peninsula. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Project installs electric vehicle charging stations on Bruce Peninsula Back to video “Visitors can now leave the gas car at home,” said Glen Estill, a member of the association’s board and the lead on the EV charging station initiative. “If you have an electric car and a gas car, maybe in the past you would say I am not confident taking (the electric car) to the peninsula, but now you can take the electric car.” The initiative has been made possible through a $75,000 grant from the M.H. Brigham Foundation. The association has been able to purchase about 50 of the charging stations and cover some of the installation cost. Estill said visitors from the city may have purchased an electric vehicle for their daily commute, but also own a gas car for longer trips like vacations. The charging stations now make it possible for them to use their EV for those longer road trips if it takes them to the peninsula. “We are obviously a pretty big vacation destination,” said Estill. “Now we have made a contribution to solving that issue.” Estill said they probably have about 40 of the charging station locations committed with some still to be installed. A map showing the stations that have been installed and registered can be viewed at plugshare.com. They are in place at motels, hotels, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds throughout the northern portion of the peninsula between Mar and Tobermory.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “They are basically at places where people stay overnight,” Estill said, adding that they are Level 2 chargers, which charge about 40 to 50 kilometres of distance per hour. “It is not really appropriate for a coffee stop or even a lunch stop because you don’t really get enough range to get back home or do much driving, so we call them overnight chargers.” Estill said that when they first came up with the program there were charging stations at Tobermory and Big Bay and nothing in between. “It was pretty much a desert landscape,” he said, adding that stations have since been added in South Bruce Peninsula along with their project in the northern area. The need for more EV charging station has been identified throughout Grey-Bruce. Last month, the Nuclear Innovation Institute released a report called Plugging In, which focused on the the work Grey, Bruce and Huron counties needed to do to prepare for increased electric vehicle use. For the report, EV drivers were surveyed about charging infrastructure in the region, while the current charging network was also assessed. Of the EV drivers surveyed, 83 per cent said it was difficult or very difficult to access public charging in the three counties. It also found that across the three counties there were just 45 accessible charging stations with 111 individual plugs. Three quarters of them were Level 2, which require a longer wait than Level 3 chargers. More than 70 per cent of the drivers surveyed said they would only choose locations or would give preference to locations where they know they can access public charging.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Global EV sales are increasing with 2020 a record year with three million EVs sold worldwide, accounting for about four per cent of global sales, according to the report. The Canadian government recently announced that by 2035 all vehicles sold in Canada will be either electric, hybrid or run on fuel such as hydrogen. The goal to eliminate cars powered by internal combustion engines is part of Canada’s target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Estill, who owns an EV himself, said he has done a lot of driving in it and charging infrastructure is needed in many places. “If you can charge where you sleep it makes things a lot easier,” said Estill. “It is like starting your day with a full tank.” While the stations are an amenity for tourists, much like wifi or free breakfast, the initiative mainly is about the environment, encouraging the use of very efficient electric vehicles over fossil-fuel powered gas vehicles. “Electric vehicles reduce carbon emissions from driving by about 88 per cent,” Estill said. “Ontario has a very clean electricity grid. We get a lot of our power from nuclear, water, wind and solar, so we only get about six per cent of our power from natural gas.” Elizabeth Thorn, chair of the association’s board, said the charging station project is one of several taken on by the volunteer-run organization, all aimed at fulfilling their mission of encouraging conservation and sustainable development while achieving concrete environmental goals.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another major initiative was providing alternative watering systems for over 5,500 cattle on the peninsula, leading to less phosphorus in the local waters and less trampling of aquatic habitat. They have also worked on an invasive phragmites management project and a red-headed woodpecker project. Thorn said the organization is working with the Climate Action Committee of Northern Bruce Peninsula to develop a climate action plan and was successful in securing a $200,000 federal grant that will support a number of initiatives, including helping residents install heat pumps and minimize the use of propane. The organization also runs EcoAdventures on the peninsula, promoting sustainable tourism that also provides ecological learning. Information on the program can be found at myecoadventures.ca.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound