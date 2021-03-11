





Article content Some lot owners along an unopened section of Finden Street just west of Owen Sound have expressed an interest in having the street extended to access their landlocked properties. On Wednesday, during its committee of the whole meeting, council directed staff to survey the nine applicants and other abutting property owners who would benefit from opening the allowance. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Property owners interested in extending Finden Street Back to video There are potential drainage issues in the area, and updates to the township’s stormwater management study would be required to allow for the work. The plan would also have to go through the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority and the property owners were to be directed to consult with them to determine the feasibility of the work. All of the lots in the area are also currently too small to build on, and lots would need to be deemed and rezoned to ensure enough lot area and frontage to construct on them. The majority of the lots are along the Finden Street road allowance south of where it comes to a dead end, just off of 24th Street West. One lot was located at the end of another dead-end section of the street south of 19th Street West.

Article content Mayor Dwight Burley said there are “some great concerns” around drainage in the area. The former Sarawak Township official plan, which was replaced by the Georgian Bluffs official plan, stated that no further lots in the area would be developed until they were on full services. “It always was a big concern in that area, especially with our neighbours towards the water,” Burley said, referring to the City of Owen Sound. “It is a drainage concern and it is not just a matter of shooting a road through there without giving thought about what is going to happen downstream.” He said he is in favour of development if it can be done right, and said he is hopeful a solution can be found as there continues to be high demand for homes in the municipality. “We need more lots in the area and more homes, but we need to look at the whole picture,” Burley said. Lot owners would be responsible for all costs of the work, including the request for quotes and study updates, as well as any work, including drainage and road construction. Sixty per cent support from the owners would be required for the town to move forward with requesting a quote to determine costs associated with updating the stormwater management study. * * * The ice will remain at the Shallow Lake arena until the end of April. The ice was originally slated to be pulled at the arena at the end of March, but council chose to extend the ice season after the provincewide shutdown and stay-at-home order shut down the season for January and early February.

Article content Director of Operations Steven Dollmaier said that rentals at the arena have been strong and they are expected to continue to be through April. Non-ice-user groups will be directed to the municipality’s other arena facilities in Kemble and Kilsyth during the extension period. “It is a great facility and we are all geared up for it,” said Burley. “Why not help out the whole area during the pandemic.” * * * Georgian Bluffs council plans to continue to meet virtually until the end of April. On Wednesday, council supported a staff recommendation to continue its council, committee and local board meetings online throughout the months of March and April. Council is supporting a “continued cautious approach to re-opening, in accordance with the recommendation of public health,” the motion stated. Staff intend to continue to monitor the advice of public health and will respond accordingly. Should restrictions loosen and health concerns subside, council may choose to return to the chambers. With limits of 10 people currently allowed in the council chambers to allow for two metres of separation, council has the option of going to a “hybrid style” meeting, where some members and staff participate in the meetings electronically and some in the chambers. A similar method was used when health measures were loosened from August to December. The public are able to participate in the meetings electronically through delegations, presentations or written correspondence by e-mailing bdrury@georgianbluffs.ca

Article content The meetings can be viewed on the Township of Georgian Bluffs Youtube channel. * * * Georgian Bluffs council’s seven members received remuneration and expenses of more than $220,000 in 2020. On Wednesday, during its committee of the whole meeting, council voted to receive a report detailing the remuneration paid to council last year. Mayor Dwight Burley led council with remuneration and expenses of $44,142.73, followed by Deputy-mayor Sue Carleton with 36,280.96. Burley took part in 132 meetings and 15 special events during the year, while Carleton took part in 120 meetings and five special events. Leading the way among councillors was Coun. Cathy Moore Coburn, who took part in 76 meetings and had remuneration and expenses of 32,181.61, followed by Coun. Ryan Thompson, who attended 71 meetings and had remuneration and expenses of $31,537.82. Other councillors and their totals were: Coun. Grant Pringle, 62 meetings, $27,508.18; Coun. Paul Sutherland, 58 meetings, $25,752.56; and Coun. Carol Barfoot, 58 meetings, $23,113.68.

