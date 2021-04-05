Proposal to help restaurants pay for temporary patios withdrawn

Article content

Owen Sound council didn’t end up voting on a councillor’s proposal to provide matching grants to help downtown restaurants – hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic – with the cost of setting up temporary patios this summer.

Coun. John Tamming withdrew his motion at the March 29 meeting after city officials said they received legal advice that the plan would contravene the Municipal Act.

The financial assistance would be considered “bonusing,” council heard, and would not be permitted outside of a council-approved Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

“I would prefer not to ask council to do something that’s illegal and I will withdraw the motion and endeavour to work with community services with respect to an amendment to CIP,” Tamming said.

The Municipal Act says a municipality “shall not assist directly or indirectly any manufacturing businesses or other industrial or commercial enterprise through the granting of bonuses for that purpose.” That section does not apply, however, to the city’s authority to issue grants that conform to a CIP.