Protest against COVID vaccine mandates held in Owen Sound

Article content PPC candidate Anna-Marie Fosbrooke was at the centre of a COVID-skeptical, anti-mask and vaccine mandate protest on the steps of Owen Sound city hall Wednesday.

Article content Fosbrooke, a former Southgate mayor, said she was invited to the rally, which featured speakers, signs such as one which said “Coercion is not consent,” and lots of applause from most of the about 75 people there. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Protest against COVID vaccine mandates held in Owen Sound Back to video “I think it was terrific,” she said after the event. “Because more residents in this riding are finding the People’s Party of Canada as an alternative and are learning that they are not alone, not by a long shot.” She’s running in the federal Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound riding. Voting day is Sept. 20. A man wearing a protective mask spoke up to challenge the views he heard from Fosbrooke and others in the maskless crowd, which largely didn’t observe physical distancing. There was repeated applause as people offered counterpoints to his. Fosbrooke was asked if she would subpoena Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief medical officer of health, which drew a loud whoop from someone, clapping and enthusiastic cries of support. Fosbrooke didn’t answer and instead another woman seated on the pavement spoke up instead in support of that idea and told people to sue their employer if forced to get vaccinated. “Do not sign anything with consent,” she announced. Fosbrooke agreed, saying “if they think they have the ability to force you, they don’t then they could then be held liable.” Fosbrooke invited a man to the front and remarked on his T-shirt which read “The media is the virus.” She went on to say “The fundamental problem is the lies. That’s the virus.”

Article content Michael Craig, the man who challenged the group’s views, said in an interview afterwards that this rally fundamentally was about “distrust of the traditional media . . . among those people who get most of their information from the Internet.” “I felt they needed to hear the basic proposition from the mainstream of our society,” said Craig, who said he happened across the protest during a stop downtown. “The mainstream of our whole society says trust the World Health Organization, trust the CDC, trust Health Canada, trust millions of doctors and hundreds of thousands of researchers all of whom say that COVID is real and the way to fight it is masks and social distancing and a few other things.” Asked about Craig, Fosbrooke said its unfortunate people limit themselves to media they consume because there’s censorship there, not transparency. “When I listen to certain news outlets and the slant is not balanced. When the omissions are blatant and when I can’t post an article about the virtues of Vitamin D without Facebook saying sorry you can’t do that, think we have a problem.” If not for censorship, why isn’t PPC party leader Maxime Bernier welcome at the leaders debates, she asked. Fosbrooke declined to say whether she’s vaccinated, saying by taking this position, other people would know “they don’t need to answer that question.” She said she’s under no obligation to answer that question either. Some people at the rally said COVID-19 hasn’t been found in anyone. Fosbrooke said she believes COVID exists but its overstated, there are questions about the validity of tests and that’s not a message she’s hearing in the “corporate media.”

Article content “I do not believe that the situation warrants shutting down the entire world,” she said. Consequently, there’s no need to require people get the vaccine or adopt vaccine passports, she said. Asked why she came to the protest, she said “because these people are opposed to vaccine mandates and passports and I too am opposed to vaccine mandates and passports.” “I fully support people’s right to make their decisions about their own personal health.” Fosbrooke said she wants to see the source information that demonstrates the effectiveness of masks and she questions why there’s a vaccine “that somehow doesn’t protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.” “So whatever source documentation our public health authorities are using, I think we as the public should have the benefit of reviewing and scrutinizing that very same source information.” She said she won’t trust the local medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, “until there is more disclosure of source documentation I am still looking for further convincing.” Contacted for a response, Arra said the position of the medical officer of health is nonpartisan and he declined to address any candidate claims directly. There are links on the Grey Bruce Health Unit website to information for the public from trusted organizations on evidence which supports masks and vaccines, he noted. Public Health Ontario, the scientific body from public health in the province, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta are all credible organizations, Arra said.

Article content “And with COVID we have sufficient data at this point to talk about evidence,” he said. “The evidence is clear. The vaccine is protective.” For measles, mandatory vaccination was needed because herd immunity is only reached at 95 per cent, Arra said. Recommendations and then advocacy, the least-intrusive first choice for public health policy, weren’t enough, he said. To end the pandemic requires 90 per cent herd immunity against the Delta variant of COVID, he said. “It requires certain policies that are a bit more intrusive,” which could include a “mandate for vaccine or passport verification of vaccine status. It is a sequence of least-intrusive principle,” Arra said. “If a province moves on with this initiative (a vaccination passport), we are in support of it.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford did announce Wednesday an “enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate” system will come into effect in the province Sept. 22.

