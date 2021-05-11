Province pauses AstraZeneca use, Arra considers local risk
Ontario has paused offering the AstraZeneca vaccine due to a higher incidence of rare blood clotting out of “an abundance of caution.”
“Effective today, Ontario will be pausing the rollout and administration of first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time,” Dr. David Williams announced in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.
Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT was already linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Consequently, data will be reviewed “to consider options for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses and more broadly moving forward.”
Dr. Ian Arra, the Grey Bruce medical officer of health, said in an interview as the news was breaking that based on numbers he’s seen, with a population of 160,000 in Grey-Bruce, one person would be likely to experience blood clotting with the AstraZeneca vaccine — if everyone got that vaccine.
But in Grey-Bruce only pharmacies and family health teams that were allotted AstraZeneca by the province, Arra said.
“The chances of somebody in Grey-Bruce getting clotting from the numbers we received would be very, very, very small. Nevertheless, an abundance of caution, the precautionary principle would require us to pause it in order to have NACI (National Advisory Committee on Immunization) have a recommendation.”
Arra said there’s always concern when there is a pause, but he also said the vaccine offers some protection against COVID, which itself causes blood clotting at a “way higher” rate than the AstraZeneca vaccine has shown to do.
“I would be concerned about how people feel if they received the AstraZeneca and now they’re receiving this news. Is this something that they need to be concerned about long-term, short-term?
“So we just need to wait for more information from Public Health Ontario, from the NACI and understand why this decision was made.”
The provincial news release noted United Kingdom data on this vaccine points to a “much reduced risk of VITT in second doses of AstraZeneca” and more guidance about that will be provided.
Another reason for this “pause” is the increased and reliable supply of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, and COVID cases continue their downward trend, the release said.
There are early, promising results of giving two doses of different vaccines and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is to provide direction about the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, the release said.