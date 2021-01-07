Province will review health unit's pilot proposal, no timeline for vaccinations locally

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s proposal to act as a pilot location for mass COVID-19 vaccinations in small urban and rural centres will be reviewed by the province, but those at the greatest risk for COVID-19 are getting the first doses.

A government spokesperson for the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force didn’t say whether the health unit’s mass immunization plan would go ahead as designed, or when doses of the vaccine would be available locally.

“The government’s approach to identifying key populations to receive the vaccine first is informed by science and prioritizes population groups that are at greatest risks of COVID-19, which was the basis of the newly released ethical framework for COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” said Stephen Warner, press secretary and issues manager at the office of the solicitor general.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is proposing to vaccinate 51,680 high-risk individuals and healthcare workers over an eight-week time frame, which would essentially negate the danger of the pandemic in the region, namely overrun hospitals and sick or isolated hospital and healthcare staff.