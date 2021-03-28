Public health investigating probable COVID-19 cases linked to Kincardine schools

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has begun investigations into probable COVID-19 cases associated with schools in Kincardine.

Public health says it’s working with the Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board and an associated bus company to address a probable case of the virus linked to St. Anthony’s School. The health unit says its assessment so far indicates that transmission did not happen at the school and there’s no evidence of person-to-person transmission at the school. A single bus route is involved in the case, public health says.

The health unit is also working with the Bluewater District School Board to address a probable case of COVID-19 associated with Kincardine District Secondary School. There is also no evidence so far that any transmission has occurred within the school.

In both situations, public health says the individuals with COVID-19 have been contacted and the agency has worked with the individuals, schools and school boards, and, in the St. Anthony’s case, the bus company as well, to identify all others who may have been exposed and have determined their risk level. Any cohorts that have been identified as contacts have been or will be excluded from school at this time.

Those not contacted by public health need not take any additional steps, including asymptomatic testing.