Public health unit warning about unlicensed tattoo services

The person who spoke with the health unit expressed concerns that equipment was being reused, including needles, which could present a risk of spreading a communicable disease, Cuillerier said. There is no report that a specific communicable disease was transmitted so far, she said.

Someone recently reported to the health unit that people were receiving and providing tattooing services in December and for months prior in places which hadn’t been inspected, said Katie Cuillerier, a public health manager in the health unit’s infectious diseases program, in an interview Saturday.

If anyone has been tattooed either in an uninspected place of business or in your or someone else’s home in Owen Sound or the surrounding area, the Grey Bruce Health Unit strongly urges you to contact the health unit about possibly getting tested, health unit news release said Friday.

Public health officials are warning people of a potential communicable disease risk associated with unlicensed tattoo services in Owen Sound.

“We did our due diligence in investigating to find legitimacy to the complaint. So (we’re) just raising awareness to the community that that’s obviously not safe and that you should get tested,” she said. “We are encouraging people to call their family physician after they have called us to seek testing.”

The person who spoke with the health unit was not involved in the tattooing and so was not at risk and was not tested, Cuillerier said.

Three Owen Sound tattoo parlours are deemed “inspected and reputable” by the health unit: Dutch Ink, at 953 2nd Ave. E., Tattoos by Zap, at 1081 3rd Ave. E. and Browtime, at 323 West St.

To reach the health unit, call 519-376-9420/1-800-263-3456, ext. 6 or email publichealth@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

Public health inspections of personal-care service providers are listed alphabetically online at http://healthspace.com/Clients/Ontario/GreyBruce/Web.nsf/module_facilities.xsp?module=PersonalServices.

At the same time, the health unit said in the news release that these inspections describe what an inspector saw on the day of the inspection and so it is “not intended to guarantee the condition of the PSS (personal service setting) and should not be relied upon for that purpose.”

The health unit also provided a link to general information about getting tattooed or pierced. See https://www.healthline.com/health/beauty-skin-care-tattoos-piercings, and this link for infection specifics: https://www.ciphi.on.ca/images/stories/pdf/fact_sheets/CIPHI_tattoo_Dec_2019_2.pdf