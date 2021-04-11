'Publishing accellerator' course for those writing next great novel
Some have turned to writing during the pandemic or been thinking about starting.
If they were to ask Ginger Press book publisher Maryann Thomas to publish their book, as some have, at this point she has two years of publishing commitments lined up already, she said Saturday.
“What’s happened in the past year is that they’ve come from across the province . . . they just want some help with publishing their project,” Thomas said in a masked and distanced interview in the back of her bookstore.
“I think COVID is giving people the opportunity to follow through on projects that have been, you know, back-of-mind for years, a decade, a lifetime.”
Some are working on family history, others are taking a shot at writing the “great Canadian novel,” and others are trying to record a chunk of information in fiction or non-fiction.
In response, the locally focussed publisher in downtown Owen Sound, who published eight local books and issued a music CD in a busy 2020, is offering a “publishing accelerator” mentorship course.
It will be mostly online but with a planned weekend retreat in mid-May, pandemic permitting. It will provide insights into publishing a book, after the writing is done. Some will bring their manuscripts but others will just bring ideas, she said.
Thomas said if you have thought through your publishing plans before you start writing, you’ll have a realistic sense of whether your goals for it can be realized.
“A lot of people think, oh yeah, I’m going to write a book. But they don’t think about who it’s for or what their market is or just things they haven’t considered,” said Thomas, who said she’s published nearly 150 books since opening The Ginger Press in 1987.
“It would be nice if every book could be a lovely hardcover, full-colour book. But the cost of producing that could be prohibitive to making it a viable, commercial publishing project.”
Other options may be required and she’ll provide “hard examples” of what expectations should be, to help participants “sidestep mistakes that other people have made.”
“This is not a writing course. This is what happens when your manuscript is finished or when you’re ready to make a decision about publishing.”
But there will be manuscript development assistance and mentorship.
She’s offering the course with Miranda Miller, who will cover technical issues, including e-books, setting up websites, direct sales and Internet marketing.
The course, which starts online April 14, can accommodate 10 participants. Its $1,249 plus tax cost includes meals and accommodations during the May 14-16 retreat at the new Holiday Inn in Port Elgin.
See www.gingerpress.com for details.