Queen of Hearts family steps up in memory of one of their own Photo by supplied

Article content The families, staff and children at the Queen of Hearts nursery school have opened their hearts to help the Chapman House hospice by raising funds in honour of someone they were very close to. As of Saturday more than $18,000 had been raised by Team Queen of Hearts for the Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce and its Hike for Hospice campaign. And it was all done in memory of friend, colleague and teacher Charlene Montgomery, who died of cancer at the hospice just over a year ago. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen of Hearts family steps up in memory of one of their own Back to video “It totally blew us away the amount of support and outpouring of donations from families and friends. It was just incredible,” said Heather Younghusband, a director at Queen of Hearts, which operates nursery schools in Owen Sound and Balmy Beach. “This was the first year Queen of Hearts put a team in so we were astounded.” Younghusband said Queen of Hearts typically chooses a charity each year to fundraise for. Usually they would have little art shows or events where the children would participate and give back to the community, but because of the pandemic they were not able to do so this year.

Article content Younghusband had taken part in the Hike for Hospice personally in the past, and together with other staff they saw an opportunity to get the children involved, raise funds for a good cause and also do something in Montgomery’s name. “How easy is it to take children to hike around the playground or go for a walk,” said Younghusband. “And then it really spiralled. We put it on our Facebook page and word just kept spreading.” They originally set a goal of about $5,000, but they quickly passed that. The money kept coming — $10,000, then $15,000 and as of Saturday it was over $18,000 in less than two weeks time. “It kind of gives me goosebumps to see the numbers going up,” said Younghusband. “We really celebrated it with the children.” They made a chart to clock the distance they had hiked and families joined in at home. At last count they had together hiked close to 120 kilometres. Younghusband credited Montgomery with the success of the event, whose grandchildren still attend the nursery school. “She was just lovely and was so well known in the community,” she said. “She was connected with rugby, and had a lot of family connections and friends.” And Younghusband said Montgomery was a very special part of Queen of Hearts. “She just came in and loved everybody and took time for every child and every family member,” Younghusband said. “If they wanted to talk or needed to talk Charlene was that person. “We never saw her without a smile on her face and she was always so giving.”

Article content Younghusband said that when Montgomery’s cancer really came on last March the area was just being hit by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic so they weren’t able to see her and say goodbye. She died on April 13, 2020 at the age of 53 and with gatherings strictly limited they weren’t able to attend her funeral. Younghusband said the fundraiser has served as an opportunity for many of them to celebrate their friend’s life. They plan to plant a tree in her honour as well. “It has helped just give us a little bit more closure because it just took us all quite by surprise how quickly her cancer spread, and how quickly everything happened,” she said. “Charlene brought us all together and her light was still shining through. She would be so proud of us, and so proud of her children and family.” Montgomery’s husband John said on Saturday that it was a great honour that Queen of Hearts chose to do what they did in Charlene’s memory. “It is just amazing and obviously she was a well-loved person there,” John said. “She would be humbled and honoured.” He said his wife loved her time at the nursery school. “She worked in the banking profession for a long time and she always said she wanted to get into that,” he said. “She loves children and she loved the whole thing.” He said Charlene was at the hospice right when everything was first locked down for COVID-19 and he was the only one allowed inside to see her at that time. He said it was amazing what the staff and volunteers there were able to do for his wife.

Article content “They were very, very good,” said Montgomery. “They are very hard working and they would do anything they could for you. You wouldn’t feel silly asking them to do anything. They would do it for the patient.” Photo by supplied Amy McConachie, who is involved in fundraising at the hospice, said Saturday that it was amazing that the children at the nursery school were able to do what they did and raise so much in Montgomery’s name. “Especially on a such a year when we didn’t really know how this fundraiser was going to take off, it is just overwhelming that they have done so well,” said McConachie. “I didn’t know until recently that it was fueled by Charlene who was a resident at our hospice and I think that is the beauty of this story.” In the past the Hike for Hospice had grown to include seven hikes throughout Grey-Bruce, but due to the pandemic this year’s events are being done virtually. Everyone was being encouraged to raise funds for the hospice and hike on their own or with their family throughout the months of April and May. McConachie said she doesn’t think they will be able to reach the $200,000 raised they have in years past, but fundraising is going OK so far. “Keeping it open the whole month helps I think, because it is not just one day,” McConachie said. “There are some silver linings in virtual. I think we will probably look at doing kind of a hybrid thing in the future when COVID is over.” Hike for Hospice continues for the rest of May. Anyone interested in donating can do so by contacting McConachie at 519-370-7239 or visiting the Hike for Hospice website is at www.greybrucehospice.com/hike-for-hospice. The Team Queen of Hearts page can be found at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/residential-hospice-of-grey-bruce-inc/p2p/grey-bruce-hike-for-hospice-2021/team/queen-of-hearts/ Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, hopefully in early June, hospice representatives plan to go around to the different communities and gather any physical donations people have collected.

