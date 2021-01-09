Questions arise in Arran-Elderslie as Mennonites plan to gather for drive-in church services

Greg Cowan
Jan 09, 2021  •   •  5 minute read
This Sunday, 20 to 30 families will steady their buggies outside the North Bend Old Order Mennonite Meetinghouse in Arran-Elderslie for a drive-in church service during the dead of winter and in the middle of a pandemic.

“It would sure be nice to be inside where it’s warm, but that’s not the way the law is so that’s why we chose to go outside,” said Deacon David Rudy. “Socializing is a big part of it, and I realize we can’t socialize in this setting, but there is something about it. Coming together to worship God. The unity. And, being that in the law there’s a provision for that, we decided to pursue it.”

Drive-in religious ceremonies are permitted under the rules of the province-wide shutdown, and Mennonite leaders discussed the acceptable parameters of the gathering with the Grey Bruce Health Unit and have been given the OK to go ahead.

Drivers will be able to exit briefly to tie up the horses, but will then have to re-enter the buggy for the service, Ruby said.

Still, tensions are high in the community, where neighbours, business partners and friends live together with their own beliefs and perspectives. Some feel like they’re living through the same pandemic with a different set of rules.

Arran-Elderslie Deputy Mayor Mark Davis said there’s a widely held belief that the Mennonite community doesn’t take the virus as seriously as most and are stretching provincial measures and public health recommendations.

“I’m good friends with a lot of these Mennonite folks. I don’t want to bad mouth them, but you know rules are made for everyone and must be evenly applied,” he said. “We have to live harmoniously in our community and if people see all those buggies gathered in one spot they get mad. They say we couldn’t get together for Christmas yet they can gather 100 buggies in one service?”

Rudy agreed the Mennonite community views the pandemic differently, but said it doesn’t mean they’re breaking any laws or putting people outside of the community at risk.

“There are people who have had the virus who said ‘oh, there’s been lots of flu worse than that’ the problem is it’s so contagious and we don’t want to spread it to anybody else,” he said. “I am convinced that the Mennonites aren’t afraid of the virus. What they’re afraid of is trying to remain law-abiding, that’s our perspective. We’re not afraid of the virus because of how sick a person gets, but the contagious part, it spreads so fast, that’s the hazard of the virus.”

There were more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario Friday and nearly 1,500 people in hospital provincewide. More than 4,800 people in Ontario have died because of the virus.

The Mennonite community is somewhat shielded from these realities, Rudy said.

“We hear some stories, but we know that some of them aren’t accurate so we don’t know what ones to believe,” he said.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said people often focus their energy on the wrong enemy in times of stress.

“The pandemic is the source of hardship. It’s not one community, or one individual, or the decision-maker in the province, or locally, or the visitors to Grey-Bruce, or the Amish or Mennonite community – it’s the pandemic that’s the hardship,” he said.

Arra has routinely commended the local Mennonite community for their work in preventing the spread of the virus and their open communication with the health unit.

“To them, they have their own belief that this is God’s will for this disease to exist and they can balance the two things. Their tradition and belief, and not causing harm to the communities around them,” he said. “I do believe they’re doing everything they can to ensure that, if they wanted to address it in their community in a certain way, that it’s not then spreading to the outside community.”

He noted a few examples. He said on several occasions Mennonite leaders have volunteered to close schools and churches when cases were associated with those locations in the community. He said while Mennonites may not wear masks in their own businesses, they’ll often put them on if someone from the “English” community enters. He said the health unit has entrusted the public health principle of using the least intrusive measures to help protect the Mennonite community and values communication over enforcement.

He also said a drive-in church service poses no higher risk to the greater community than shopping at a big-box retailer, which most people do weekly.

“It’s no different than going to a Walmart parking lot. You’re going to find many people in their vehicles doing curbside pick-up. It’s the same level of risk,” he said. “The virus does not have legs or wings to jump onto people from vehicle to vehicle. I’m quite comfortable with the assessment my team has done and the recommendation for this process.”

Davis said he thinks there is cause to do a little more than communicate and negotiate with the Mennonite community as cases continue to spike in the region.

“I don’t know what there is to negotiate. Just stay home. End of negotiations,” he said.

Several Arran-Elderslie councillors and their CAO recently had a one-hour phone meeting with the health unit to discuss perceived differences in how the Mennonite community is operating during COVID-19 shutdown measures. Davis said the result of the discussion wasn’t overly satisfying.

“We might as well been banging our heads against the wall for an hour. It would have felt better,” he said. “We wanted to give (Arra) the true aspect of what’s happening out on the back roads because we see it.”

There have been 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arran-Elderslie, which is the second-highest total in Bruce County.

Davis said the number of cases is probably higher. He doesn’t think lab-confirmed tests tell the whole story in an area with a large Mennonite population.

“They’re good, honest, and hard-working people, but they have a little different attitude toward this situation . . . this is a new experience for us all and I would call them very law-abiding citizens, but in this case, I’m not going to say they’re breaking the law but boy they’re taking it right to the limit,” Davis said.

“Misery loves company. If we’re all going to be in this ship let’s all stay in it together,” he added.

Several Mennonite communities held drive-in church services successfully in the spring, including the North Bend Old Order Mennonite Meetinghouse.

“If it’s not illegal what’s the problem? It’s impossible to please everybody,” Rudy said.

“I hope we’re not too big of an offence to people because we decided – some people have other ways to have church services and we don’t have that. We don’t have computers,” Rudy said. “It just gives us a purpose in life.”