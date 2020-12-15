Radbourne, Zetlin, Geberdt receive volunteer of the year honours

Denis Langlois
Dec 15, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
Mayor Ian Boddy reads out the reasons the city chose Lauren Radbourne (right) as the recipient of this year's Owen Sound youth volunteer of the year award in this screenshot of the pre-recorded awards presentation.
An athlete described as a “leader with a calm demeanour,” a local poet and environmental advocate and a long-time Sydenham Sportsmen’s Association volunteer have each been honoured by the city.

Mayor Ian Boddy presented Lauren Radbourne with Owen Sound’s youth volunteer of the year award and Liz Zetlin with the city’s volunteer of the year award and named Fred Geberdt as its senior of the year during a ceremony that was played during Monday’s council meeting.

“Our community would not be as amazing a place to live without all of the volunteers that make it all happen. So many citizens provide their time, their insight and a helping hand, all while expecting very little in return,” Boddy said.

The awards presentation was recorded ahead of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has the city still restricting attendance at its council meetings.

Boddy, along with Coun. Marion Koepke, chair of the community services committee, took part in the ceremony, along with the award winners and their nominators.

Radbourne was nominated by Kelly Wilkins on behalf of Owen Sound Minor Lacrosse.

Boddy said Radbourne is an exceptional athlete and inspirational person who’s a great role model for younger players. Her peers describe her as a leader with a calm demeanour with exceptional communication skills, he said.

Radbourne is also seen as the future of the local minor field lacrosse organization, he said.

“She referees, helps with training clinics, is an assistant coach, head coach and member of the executive,” he said.

Radbourne, while accepting her award, said it’s her pleasure and joy to coach and it’s one of her favourite things to do in the day.

Zetlin, meanwhile, was nominated for the volunteer of the year award by Mary Ann Alton, on behalf of Climate Action Team Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

“A well-recognized face in the community, Liz has long been and continues to be an advocate for environmental issues, such as relating to climate change, Water Watchers and Waste Watchers,” Boddy said.

“It is safe to say that very few days pass without Liz performing some sort of volunteer activity related to making Owen Sound and Grey-Bruce a better place to live.”

Zetlin, he said, is a passionate artist and advocate. She was instrumental in starting the city’s poet laureate program, Boddy said, and she enjoys poetry and filmmaking.

Zetlin said she’s really proud to live in a city that not only recognizes its volunteers and their contributions to the community, but also recognizes those volunteers who tackle the “difficult, challenging issues of our time,” like climate change.

“Cities like Owen Sound that recognize the importance of volunteers and their role in community engagement are cities that thrive. These cities know that volunteers can help mobilize their fellow citizens and participate in the democratic process, which is so important,” she said.

Geberdt was nominated for the senior of the year honour by the Sydenham Sportsmen’s Association.

Geberdt was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, so his son Chris accepted the award on his behalf.

Boddy said Fred Geberdt has volunteered with the local sportsmen’s association for more than 30 years and is an integral contributor to the Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular fishing derby.

He has worked tirelessly for most of his life as a conservationist to better the local environment, Boddy said.

“Geberdt has a background in scientific teaching – exceptional knowledge of fisheries and the outdoors in general. He was a very respected and popular teacher with his students,” Boddy said.

Geberdt is described by his peers as an “exceptional team player with an ability and willingness to work with others,” he added.

Chris Geberdt said his father would be “tremendously honoured” to receive the award.

“My dad was a doer. He loved the Salmon Spectacular, loved the Sydenham Sportsmen. If we weren’t out picking up garbage and pitch-in, we were out planting trees, stocking fish or trying to promote the city at the many roadshows that we’ve done over the years,” he said.