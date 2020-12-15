Radbourne, Zetlin, Geberdt receive volunteer of the year honours

Article content

An athlete described as a “leader with a calm demeanour,” a local poet and environmental advocate and a long-time Sydenham Sportsmen’s Association volunteer have each been honoured by the city.

Mayor Ian Boddy presented Lauren Radbourne with Owen Sound’s youth volunteer of the year award and Liz Zetlin with the city’s volunteer of the year award and named Fred Geberdt as its senior of the year during a ceremony that was played during Monday’s council meeting.

“Our community would not be as amazing a place to live without all of the volunteers that make it all happen. So many citizens provide their time, their insight and a helping hand, all while expecting very little in return,” Boddy said.

The awards presentation was recorded ahead of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has the city still restricting attendance at its council meetings.

Boddy, along with Coun. Marion Koepke, chair of the community services committee, took part in the ceremony, along with the award winners and their nominators.