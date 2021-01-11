Article content

A multi-million dollar home was completely destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

The Artisan on Lora Bay – as it was called in the Sotheby’s Canada listing – was listed for $7 million. A sale was set to close in May, according to the Town of Blue Mountains Fire Chief who had spoken with the owner on-site, and a next-door neighbour.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. $7 million Thornbury-area home destroyed by fire Back to video

Fire Chief Steve Conn said there were no injuries as the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Favourable overnight wind conditions and access to a hydrant at the property’s edge helped in saving the nearby landscape and neighbouring home – save for a few trees – Conn said.

An excavator was being brought on scene at 10:30 a.m. Monday to bring down the roof of the completely gutted structure so the fire marshal could better investigate the cause of the blaze.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the fire as well, a press release distributed Monday said.