Refurbished bikes finding new homes with city newcomers

A bicycle donation and safety program in Owen Sound is giving bikes, helmets and reflectors to children from families from other countries who have settled in the city.

So far there are 29 children aged three to 17, mostly from Kurdish parts of Syria, some from Eritrea and India, on a bike waiting list. Another 15 bikes owned by newcomers need repair.

Organizer Katie Holovaci, president of the Sydenham and District Optimist Club, got a small group of young people from the club’s youth wing, the Owen Sound and District Junior Optimist Club, to help organize the project.

Natu Yousef, 17, who moved to Owen Sound from Eritrea, sits on the committee with them.

With some funding for youth-led initiatives from RBC Foundation and Community Foundation Grey Bruce, the program was launched at Grey County’s Sydenham Campus last month.

Eight kids from four families came. Two kids who needed a refurbished bike each got one. Three got new bike helmets and all received bicycle and street safety training, including parents and guardians.