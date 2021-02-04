Regional job fair being held virtually in March

Article content continued

Job seekers can register for the job fair and create an online profile starting Feb. 15.

A marketing campaign is set to launch Monday to encourage employers to register a virtual booth.

Until the campaign gets going, Rudolph said it will be difficult to estimate how many booths will be reserved.

The county’s contract with Brazen allows for up to 145 spots for employers and 1,500 participants.

More than 100 employers participated in last year’s job fair at Owen Sound’s Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre and Rudolph said interest in this year’s event has been high so far.

“Back in October – that’s when we meet normally – we said we’re obviously not going to have a (traditional) job fair because we probably won’t be able to meet in person. So then we sent a message to past employers to find out whether or not they’re interested in participating in a virtual job fair. And the feedback was really positive,” she said.

Fifty-seven past employers responded immediately, she said, with 52 saying they’d participate.

A survey of past employers revealed that businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector have the most interest in the job fair, she said.

Despite the pandemic, Rudolph said many employers are looking to fill vacancies and regrow their businesses.

“Some businesses are really struggling, but there are some businesses that are doing better than they’ve done in the past year for different reasons – whether they’re in communications or takeout for retail or restaurants – there are some sectors that are so busy that they are looking to increase their workforce,” she said. “And there are even new businesses that are starting up despite the pandemic.”