Regional job fair being held virtually in March

Denis Langlois
Feb 04, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  3 minute read
The region’s largest job fair is going virtual this year.

Grey County is teaming up with Bruce County, Owen Sound, Georgian College and local organizations to hold the event March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. using the career fair software Brazen.

Jacinda Rudolph, an economic development officer at Grey County, said organizers decided to hold the event online – rather than cancelling it due to COVID-19 restrictions – because employers are continuing to identify a workforce shortage despite the pandemic and people are still seeking jobs. The safest way to bring them together is the virtual platform.

“Our businesses have suffered a lot and there’s been a lot of challenges from the pandemic for them – to be able to function, to be able to find the workforce they need – so being able to have this available to our employers was really important,” she said Thursday.

“And then to expand it to partner with Bruce County was even more important because there’s always not only the job seekers but also employers that are crossing the borders all the time. We also sought out sponsors so we could have it for free just to give the employers a little bit of a break.”

Job seekers can register for the job fair and create an online profile starting Feb. 15.

A marketing campaign is set to launch Monday to encourage employers to register a virtual booth.

Until the campaign gets going, Rudolph said it will be difficult to estimate how many booths will be reserved.

The county’s contract with Brazen allows for up to 145 spots for employers and 1,500 participants.

More than 100 employers participated in last year’s job fair at Owen Sound’s Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre and Rudolph said interest in this year’s event has been high so far.

“Back in October – that’s when we meet normally – we said we’re obviously not going to have a (traditional) job fair because we probably won’t be able to meet in person. So then we sent a message to past employers to find out whether or not they’re interested in participating in a virtual job fair. And the feedback was really positive,” she said.

Fifty-seven past employers responded immediately, she said, with 52 saying they’d participate.

A survey of past employers revealed that businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector have the most interest in the job fair, she said.

Despite the pandemic, Rudolph said many employers are looking to fill vacancies and regrow their businesses.

“Some businesses are really struggling, but there are some businesses that are doing better than they’ve done in the past year for different reasons – whether they’re in communications or takeout for retail or restaurants – there are some sectors that are so busy that they are looking to increase their workforce,” she said. “And there are even new businesses that are starting up despite the pandemic.”

A job fair has been held each winter in Owen Sound since 2014 when the city and YMCA Employment Services organized an event at the Lumley-Bayshore.

Grey County became an organizer in 2016 and the job fair has grown each year since – both in the number of booths and job seekers.

This is the first year that Bruce County is an official organizer. The organizing committee also includes officials from YMCA Employment Services, the Four County Labour Market Planning Board and VPI Working Solutions.

Sponsorship from Communitech will enable organizers to waive booth fees for employers, while sponsor Regional Tourism Organization 7 is covering the costs of a digital marketing campaign for the job fair.

Rudolph said Brazen’s platform was chosen because it’s most comparable to an in-person job fair.

Candidates can upload their resume to an online profile and include their skills, educational background and work experience. Employer profiles can include information like the skills they’re seeking in candidates.

“As a job seeker, you can see who all the employers are and then you can send them a message and let them know that you want to have a chat and on the other side, the employers can also look at the profiles of job seekers and can seek out candidates with certain skill sets or a certain educational background or past experience,” she said.

Employers and job seekers can communicate via text-based chats, which can transition to audio or video-based one-on-one interviews.

Rudolph said the county will be offering test runs to help employers become familiar with the platform before the event.