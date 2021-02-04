Article content
The region’s largest job fair is going virtual this year.
Grey County is teaming up with Bruce County, Owen Sound, Georgian College and local organizations to hold the event March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. using the career fair software Brazen.
Regional job fair being held virtually in March Back to video
Jacinda Rudolph, an economic development officer at Grey County, said organizers decided to hold the event online – rather than cancelling it due to COVID-19 restrictions – because employers are continuing to identify a workforce shortage despite the pandemic and people are still seeking jobs. The safest way to bring them together is the virtual platform.
“Our businesses have suffered a lot and there’s been a lot of challenges from the pandemic for them – to be able to function, to be able to find the workforce they need – so being able to have this available to our employers was really important,” she said Thursday.
“And then to expand it to partner with Bruce County was even more important because there’s always not only the job seekers but also employers that are crossing the borders all the time. We also sought out sponsors so we could have it for free just to give the employers a little bit of a break.”