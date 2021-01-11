Regional unemployment rate lowest in Ontario in December

Article content continued

But she said the provincial shutdown, which began Dec. 26 and is set to end Jan. 23, will “definitely impact” unemployment numbers.

“Looking back at those numbers, we saw those gains in December (in service industries), but as soon as that shutdown happened, I think the numbers will look very different for January,” she said.

“Some of our local businesses, particularly in the food industry, they have decided – not all but some – they’re not reopening after the holidays because of the lockdown. And if there’s another announcement that’s similar, will they decide to open up in February? So all of this is affecting staff within those sectors of those industries.”

Mendez-Smith said increased employment in service industries locally during the last few months of 2020 – before the lockdown took effect – indicated economic recovery.

About 1,600 net jobs were created in the services-producing sector in December, with the greatest gains coming from transportation and warehousing.

But overall net employment in the region decreased by 200 last month, which saw the number of goods-producing jobs drop by a net 1,700 positions, due, in part, to significant losses in manufacturing and utilities.

Stratford-Bruce Peninsula started 2020 with a 4.1 per cent unemployment rate for January. The rate jumped from 4.9 to 5.9 per cent from February to March, the month the province declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

The biggest jump came in April when the local unemployment rate shot up to 8.1 per cent. It continued to rise in May – to 9.3 per cent – and again in June – to 9.6 per cent.

For the most part, the rate has been dropping each month since – going to 8.6 per cent in July, 8.7 per cent in August, 7.9 per cent in September, 6.4 per cent in October and 5.4 per cent in November.

The Stratford-Bruce Peninsula economic region also had the lowest annual unemployment rate for 2020 in Ontario.

The annual adjusted rate for the year was 7.2 per cent, an increase over the 4.3 per cent annual unemployment rate for 2019.