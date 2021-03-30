Register early for student/seasonal work job fair April 7
Article content
Young job seekers will stand the best chance of landing a job if they register and build a profile now for next Wednesday’s Grey Bruce Virtual Job Fair for summer and seasonal work, organizers said Tuesday.
Employers may then email invitations to candidates before the event begins, to meet with them virtually on the day of the job fair, said Heather Rourke, a job fair organizer who works for YMCA Employment Services.
Register early for student/seasonal work job fair April 7 Back to video
And the sooner job seekers register, the sooner they can wander the job fair “lobby” and click on the virtual booths which interest them. On the day of the fair they may enter booths and speak with recruiters by clicking the “chat” button.
So far 50 employers have registered and job fair organizers hope any others will have registered and set up their virtual booths by the end this Wednesday. Employers who don’t set up a booth can still register jobs to be shared at the fair.
Jobs for youths and seasonal workers of any age will be offered on Wednesday, April 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event follows one earlier this month for the general public.
Advertisement
Article content
Job seekers may register at www.grey.ca, where they’re encouraged to build their profiles, and with help from available employment service providers, update their resumes and highlight their skills.
For help creating or updating a resume or for more information, Grey County residents may call YMCA Employment Services 519-371-9222 ext. 6, while Bruce County residents may call VPI Working Solutions 519-881-4900.
“During this online event, you’ll be able to chat with recruitment staff to learn about positions, complete a mini interview and submit your resume – all from the comfort of your home,” the job-seeker registration page says.
Some employers involved include The Miller Group, Pinecrest Manor, Owen Sound Ledgerock, Grey Bruce Construction Ltd., Coconut Joe’s, Bruce Anchor Motel and Cruises, and Seasons Retirement Communities.
Earlier this month, more than 1,200 job seekers and 125 employers connected through the Grey Bruce Virtual Job Fair to explore 1,500 local job opportunities.
The job fair is presented in partnership with YMCA Employment Services, VPI Solutions, the Four County Labour Market Planning Board, Georgian College, Owen Sound, the Grey Bruce Local Immigration Partnership and Grey and Bruce counties.