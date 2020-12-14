Renovations underway at downtown Owen Sound building

Article content continued

A 42-year-old Owen Sound man pleaded guilty to five counts of arson related to the fires. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office determined the blaze at the downtown building started in a second-storey rear unoccupied apartment above the vacant Good Fellas pizza shop.

Work took place after the fire to remove and repair the collapsed roof above the former pizza place and brace the building.

The two main-level storefronts and apartments above have remained vacant since the blaze, with boarded-up windows and exterior doors.

Kevin Linthorne, Owen Sound’s chief building official, said 1010 and 1014 2nd Ave. E. have different owners.

The city issued July 10 a building permit, with a construction value of $440,000, to the owner of 1010 2nd Ave. E. to undertake “fire repair” renovations to the building.

Linthorne said the owner is renovating the two residential units on the second level, along with the main-floor commercial unit and a basement.

A permit hasn’t been issued yet for 1014 2nd Ave. E., which used to house Kornblum’s Men’s Wear on its main level.

“That project needed this project (1010) to start to get the roof closed in before they could start next door,” Linthorne said.

“The building has a shared firewall and staircase, so once the one side burned, it affected the other side. So we anticipate permits in the new year to repair the other side.”

The owners can apply to city hall for grants to help cover the cost of facade improvements to the buildings. That has not happened yet.

However, the owners have submitted drawings of their proposed facade upgrades to city hall.

The drawings, which were provided to The Sun Times, show plans to maintain the brick facade and add black-framed windows on the second storey. They also show a dark-coloured decorative front on the main level with windows and doors adjacent to the sidewalk and the building’s addresses in large white letters below the second-storey windows.