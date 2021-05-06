





Residents, cottagers worry about Hwy. 6 safety as stunt-driving charges spike

Article content Ron Zinger says he’s pretty much seen it all in his 35-year career behind the steering wheel of transports and delivery trucks. But the 55-year-old Northern Bruce Peninsula man says one of the most dangerous roads he’s travelled is in his own backyard – the stretch of Highway 6 between Wiarton and Tobermory. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Residents, cottagers worry about Hwy. 6 safety as stunt-driving charges spike Back to video “It’s right up there with the top roads as far as dangerous drivers go, especially in the summer – say from May to October,” he said. Zinger said he regularly sees erratic drivers and speeding vehicles on that section of highway, which has seen a sharp increase in stunt-driving charges in recent years and been the site of fatal collisions and targeted enforcement. Now a delivery driver for a Bruce Peninsula hardware store, Zinger said a close call last summer shook him to his core. As he headed north on the highway near Miller Lake, an oncoming car came over a knoll in his lane, while passing a row of southbound vehicles, and barrelled toward his truck.

Article content Zinger said the driver dodged back into the southbound lane at the last second, narrowly averting a head-on collision. In his rear-view mirror, he saw the car spin and almost go into the ditch. It then corrected and raced south again. Zinger said he had to pull over to calm his nerves. “Not too much gets me like that, but that was just really close. How he didn’t hit me, I just don’t know. I still don’t know to this day,” he said. Durham resident Angel Power’s worst day on Highway 6 came in August 2018 after she and her boyfriend loaded into their Ford F-150, bound for her father and step-mother’s home at Pike Bay. Power’s boyfriend Josh Barnes, who was driving, had to wait for a line of southbound vehicles to pass by before turning left onto Pike Bay Road. As the truck began making the turn, a Lexus attempted to pass the vehicles that had stopped behind them. The car slammed into the side of the truck, ripping a trailer from the hitch and sending the truck into the ditch. Power said the collision left her with a neck injury and she had to wear a brace for 18 months. She was unable to return to full-time work until January. Her boyfriend received a back injury. “I now have anxiety driving on my own and can only drive for a short time as I have a lot of pain and have even more anxiety being a passenger,” she said. Highway 6 between Wiarton and Tobermory can be a relatively monotonous drive, with long sections of straight roadway, few built-up areas and scenery that consists mostly of farmland, dense cedar trees and dolostone outcrops.

Article content It’s also a busy route much of the year, particularly on long weekends and in the summer, with people driving to and from the Chi-Cheemaun ferry at Tobermory – the Bruce Peninsula’s link to Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario – as well as to cottages and campgrounds on the peninsula and tourist attractions like The Grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park, which is visited by hundreds of thousands of people annually. The stretch of highway has also gained a reputation as a dangerous one, with complaints pouring into the OPP about vehicles travelling well in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit of 80 km/h, which constitutes stunt driving in Ontario, and motorists tailgating, passing multiple vehicles at a time and driving aggressively. There have been several fatal collisions in recent years, including a head-on crash in August 2017 that killed four and sparked a community conversation about the need to improve the safety of Highway 6. Stunt driving charges laid on the 76-km stretch of road have increased since 2015, with a record-setting 221 offences logged in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, signs warning about the consequences of speeding and an educational campaign aimed at curbing the problem. Many Bruce Peninsula residents and cottagers have stories about witnessing erratic drivers and close calls. Zinger said his truck-driving career has taken him throughout southern Ontario and into many parts of the United States. He moved to the Miller Lake area in December 2019 and began working for the local RONA in March 2020.

Article content He said he sees vehicles travelling well over the speed limit and motorists driving erratically “all the time” along Highway 6. Power’s step-mother Jeannie said, like Angel, she’s afraid to be on Highway 6 in the summer, especially when she and her husband are riding their 1992 Harley Davidson. She said she was at work when she found out about her step-daughter’s collision. Her husband received the initial call and headed to the scene. “It was an immediate breakdown for the both of us, especially when it’s your child,” she said. Miller Lake resident Sue Goetz said she’s been forced off the road three or four times in recent years because of oncoming vehicles that were dangerously passing lines of cars. One of the cars came over a hill in her lane and, with little time to react, Goetz pulled onto the gravel shoulder and then into a laneway. She said she now times her travels to avoid being on the highway when the Chi-Cheemaun is letting off passengers. Her daughters have also had close calls with head-on collisions while on their way to her home. She said she worries each time they travel on the peninsula. “I drive the 401 all the time because I have a daughter in Toronto and I’ve never experienced on the 401 what I experience on Highway 6,” she said. Bill Colclough said he’s owned a cottage for about eight years on Highway 6 in Ferndale, which is a Community Safety Zone with a lower, 60 km/h speed limit. He said it’s common in the summer to see cars passing other vehicles in the town, despite the double solid yellow lines on the road, or racing past his cottage at speeds exceeding 130 km/h.

Article content “We can just sit there while these cars are going by and it’s just dangerous,” he said. It can be nerve-wracking walking with his children to the nearby park, he said, or pulling in or out of his driveway. Heading to the cottage can also be scary. Colclough recalls driving north near Wiarton once in his vintage Volkswagen when a vehicle passed his car and eight others in front of him. “I don’t drive with a camera in my vehicle, but I think I’m going to start simply for my own protection. Because this is insane,” he said. NOTE: This is the first article in a three-part series on stunt driving concerns on Highway 6 between Wiarton and Tobermory. Part 2 will focus on the work that’s been done so far to address the problem, while Part 3 will look at what could happen next as well as plans to boost the highway’s safety in 2021.

