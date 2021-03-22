





Article content Lawyers argued Monday before a tribunal reviewing issuance of a permit which allows South Bruce Peninsula to cut back and reshape Sauble Beach sand dunes and build a retaining wall to increase the parking area and improve safety, but possibly at the expense of the dune ecosystem and piping plover habitat. At day’s end, the panel agreed to give its decision, with reasons to follow, by next week at the latest. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Review panel to decide Sauble dune project fate by next week Back to video The town intends to get started on the work before the return of small, endangered shorebirds, the piping plovers, town lawyer Jonathan Lisus said, if the court’s decision goes its way. The birds typically return by mid-April, he said. The applicant’s lawyer, Kent Elson, urged the panel to allow some time for an appeal should the court find against his client, to prevent bulldozers from starting work the day after the decision is release. He said the work could wait until fall, given the migration of sand has been a problem for 10 years.

Article content Justice D. L. Corbett said the panel would consider the request but also said this was an expedited hearing with the knowledge the town faces a plover deadline. A panel of three Superior Court Justices: Associate Chief Justice Faye E. McWatt, Justice Lise G. Favreau, and Justice Corbett, held a day-long virtual court hearing broadcast on YouTube and watched by more than 50 people at times. The tribunal is being asked to quash the conservation authority development permit, issue an injunction prohibiting the town from proceeding without applying for an Endangered Species Act permit (alternatively it’s invited to declare the town legally must get that permit), require the town do an environmental assessment and get Official Plan amendments before proceeding. It also seeks an order declaring the town’s bylaws authoring the project invalid and a permanent injunction against this project. Sand has filled in parts of the area between Lakeshore Boulevard and the dunes beside it, narrowing areas to park. Bigger cars jut out into the roadway and despite angle parking, people must walk into the roadway to get around them. South Bruce Peninsula council on Nov. 17 approved the $150,000 project, from the Crowd Inn north to Kinloss Lane, a distance of 469 metres. The town has indicated similar work is needed farther north along Lakeshore Boulevard. But the town’s plans quickly drew criticism, including from neighbouring Saugeen First Nation, which said the town should have consulted it. Had the matter not been rushed into court, the work would have proceeded, Elson said.

Article content Opponents argue the town’s plan to cut back the dunes, put a retaining wall in, cut the top of the dune and reshape the slope to a 2-to-1 aspect in front of the retaining wall, is more than ordinary Lakeshore Boulevard maintenance. It triggers legal and environmental issues and permit requirements. Being on a town road allowance doesn’t avoid Planning Act and Provincial Policy Statement requirements either, which the conservation authority didn’t consider or maybe understand, Elson argued. Those are key thrusts of detailed arguments of Elson, lawyer for applicant Thomas Laforme, a Sauble Beach resident who is named as the applicant in this judicial review of a Grey Sauble Conservation Authority development permit. Though named in the application along with the town, the conservation authority was not represented at the hearing. Elson noted the conservation authority has asked the town not proceed with the project until more is understood. Elson and the town’s lawyers argued over whether conservation authority decisions must be consistent with the Planning Act and Provincial Policy Statement, which Elson said applies and which would not permit this dune work. If the judicial panel agrees the conservation authority should have considered that legislation and statement and quashes the permit, it need not adjudicate other issues he raises, he said. Elson also argued the town would need a permit under the Endangered Species Act for the work. Then the Environment Ministry could decide if the dune work should proceed.

Article content Town lawyer Jonathan Lisus argued the conservation authority considered what it needed to and the conservation authority board looked at the competing issues of managing the beach and safety of the road and used its discretion. Lisus cautioned the panel not to venture beyond its mandate, beyond determining whether the authority’s given reasons justify its decision to issue the permit. He also discouraged viewing in isolation photos of road flooding, where there were no dunes, or of an area of the dunes where parking would replace space occupied by a mature tree, as presented by the applicant. Another town lawyer, James Renihan, argued the appellant lacked evidence sufficient to show a breach of the Endangered Species Act, in answer to Elson argument endangered piping plover dune habitat would be damaged by the town’s work. The little migratory plovers have taken up annual residence at Sauble Beach since 2007, after a nearly 30-year-absence. A plover expert for the applicant says the backside of the dunes are plover habitat, even though they don’t go there. There’s no need for an environmental assessment of this work, given the nature and scope of the work, Renihan argued, and said the town recognized it didn’t need one. Elson argued an environmental assessment should be done, in part to find alternatives to the dune work. Lisus stressed the beach is busy with beachgoers and getting busier. It’s an important economic engine for the town and so the town has to fix the safety problem. Dune work would “stabilize the dune” and allow for “more accessible and safer parking,” he said.

Article content Justice Corbett asked Lisus why not just shovel out the parking bollards that have been buried in sand, which would amount to maintenance more akin to what’s been done for years. He suggested what’s proposed is much more than that. Lisus said that wouldn’t fix the problem. And he read to the judges how the retaining wall might help keep people from walking over the dunes too, among other merits he said they have. He noted other infrastructure work has already been done on the beach: cuts have been made into the dunes to allow people to pass through them to go to the beach. There are washrooms and playground equipment and drainage ditches too. Lisus noted the plan is no longer to landfill sand that’s taken from the dunes or blows on the road but instead will be put back on the beach.

