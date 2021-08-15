This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Ruff ready to campaign as local Liberals, NDP prepare to name candidates

Ruff ready to campaign as local Liberals, NDP prepare to name candidates Photo by Blair Gable/Reuters

Article content Door-knocking and candidate selections will soon begin in Grey-Bruce ridings now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has triggered a federal election for Sept. 20.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With the country in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic’s fourth wave, Trudeau visited and received approval from Gov. Gen. Mary Simon Sunday morning at Rideau Hall to dissolve Parliament, marking the start of a 36-day election campaign. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ruff ready to campaign as local Liberals, NDP prepare to name candidates Back to video In Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, incumbent Conservative MP Alex Ruff is the only candidate who’s been officially declared so far, receiving his party’s nomination last fall. The local Liberals and NDP both say they have a prospective candidate who has filed for their party’s nomination and they expect them to be officially declared, likely by acclamation, within days. Ruff, who was elected to a first term as MP in the October 2019 election following the retirement of five-term Tory member of Parliament Larry Miller, said Sunday he’s disappointed Trudeau called for the snap summer election as concerns about the fourth wave continue to rise. “This is the last thing most people want to deal with right now is dealing with an election; me included. As much as I dislike the Liberal government and a good chunk of the policies that they put forth, the bottom line is Canadians just elected them into a minority government less than two years ago,” he said. MPs also voted almost unanimously in May on a motion that states holding an election during a pandemic would be irresponsible and the government should make every effort to not send Canadians to the polls as the pandemic continues, he added. And the Liberals have had a “dance partner” in the NDP, he said, and had not lost the confidence of the House of Commons.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But Ruff said he and his team are ready to begin campaigning now that the writ has dropped. His campaign office at Heritage Place mall will be open by Tuesday, he said, and his team will be getting lawn signs out soon. Ruff said he plans to meet as many voters and visit as many communities as possible, while adhering to public health guidelines. He said he believes the ballot question this time will be which party do Canadians trust to get the economy back on track. “We’ve been advertising our five-point recovery plan – focused on jobs, the economy, being prepared in the future, accountability and mental health – for months now, so I think that will be important for so many Canadians,” he said. “And, locally, the question will be who do people trust out of the candidates running to best represent them. I’m hoping I can earn that trust and honour again.” Ruff received 46.1 per cent of the vote in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in 2019. Liberal Michael Den Tandt finished second with just over 30 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Chris Stephen finished third with 11.7 per cent and Green candidate Danielle Valiquette finished fourth with 8.8 per cent. There were also People’s Party of Canada and Libertarian candidates in that election. Michael Johnston, chair of the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Federal Liberal Association, said someone has filed their paperwork to become the riding’s Liberal candidate for 2021. The association is now awaiting federal party approval of the candidate before they can move onto the local nomination process.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “As far as I know, it looks like it’s going to be an acclamation this time around. We only have the one person as of today and with the fast pace that this election is going to require, I feel like it’s going to be an acclamation rather than a nomination,” he said. The association hopes to announce the candidate this week. “I’m very excited about this candidate. I can’t yet divulge the name of the candidate until they are green-lit by the party, but I’m very excited. They’re a very experienced person in politics and finance locally,” Johnston said. Local Liberals are also ready to hit the campaign trail right away, he said, noting the riding association has money in the bank for the campaign and an office in downtown Owen Sound. Karen Gventer, who expects to serve as co-campaign manager of the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound federal NDP candidate, said the local party also has a candidate who’s in the process of being declared. She’s hoping the person will receive federal party approval and can be announced within the next few days. Gventer said she’s excited about the local candidate and the party is ready to begin campaigning. “We’ve been preparing for a number of months – not knowing, of course, when the election was going to be, but knowing there was one in the imminent future likely,” she said. Yves Rollin, president of the Green Party’s Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound electoral district association, said the organization does not have a candidate yet and was unable to secure any potential nominees while soliciting party members.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The association will be holding its annual general meeting later this month, at which time a potential candidate could step forward. Rollin said if the local association doesn’t select a candidate, one could be appointed by the federal party. In Huron-Bruce, incumbent Conservative MP Ben Lobb could not be reached for comment Sunday. First-time Liberal candidate James Rice, who was acclaimed in June, said his campaign team is ready to go. He’s opened a campaign office in Wingham, with a grand opening set for Saturday, and his election signs are to start going up around the riding Monday. “We’re ready to hit the ground running,” he said. Born and raised in Bruce County, Rice is a former Crown ward who went on to attend university, become a lawyer and earn a job as a Crown attorney. He said he believes the ballot question this election will be what voters want the country to look like in the coming months and years as it emerges from the pandemic. “The pandemic has exposed a lot of issues that have always been there, but are a lot more in the limelight now. I think voters in Huron-Bruce are ready for better representation,” he said. Huron-Bruce NDP riding association president Willi Laurie said the local party does not yet have a candidate, but is going through a vetting process now. An election campaign planning committee will be created soon, she said, and a candidate will be named as soon as the vetting process is complete. Laurie said she anticipates there will be more virtual events during this election campaign, including, possibly, online all-candidates meetings.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound