This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Ruff wins second term in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Ruff wins second term in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

Article content Conservative Alex Ruff will return to Ottawa for a second term as member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As of 11 p.m., Ruff held just over 44 per cent of the vote in the riding with 65 of 250 polls reporting, well ahead of Liberal candidate Anne Marie Watson, who was in second place with just under 26 per cent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ruff wins second term in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Back to video Ruff said from his campaign office at Heritage Place mall that he was happy to be back as MP, though he would have liked to be in government, as major networks were declaring another Liberal minority government. “Of course I would have liked to see us form government, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen,” Ruff said. “At the same time I think it just proves the point that a lot of Canadians have been asking the question from Day 1, which is why did we spend $660 million or whatever this election cost if we are basically just going to have more of the same.” As of 11 p.m., Ruff stood at 4,284 votes, with 68 of 250 polls reporting. Watson stood second with 2,440 votes, followed by the NDP’s Christopher Neudorf with 1,564 votes, People’s Party candidate Anna-Marie Fosbrooke with 807 votes, the Green Party’s Ashley Michelle Lawrence with 370 votes and independent candidate Reima Kaikkonen with 104 votes. “I am humbled that the constituents of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound have given me this opportunity again,” Ruff said. “It is always humbling when you earn that trust and I do owe my deepest appreciation for all the constituents of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.” Ruff, 47, became the federal Conservative candidate in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in the spring 2019 after five-term Tory MP Larry Miller announced he would be retiring.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the 2019 election, the retired Canadian Army colonel received 46.1 per cent of the vote in the riding. Liberal Michael Den Tandt finished second with just over 30 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Chris Stephen finished third with 11.7 per cent and Green candidate Danielle Valiquette finished fourth with 8.8 per cent. Bill Townsend of the People’s Party had 2.8 per cent of the vote, while Libertarian Dan Little captured just 0.6 per cent. Ruff said his second federal election campaign had some unique challenges with the COVID-19 restrictions in place. This time around he didn’t go door-knocking on any of the seniors’ residences in the riding so as to not compromise those most at risk from the virus. “In the end it didn’t change a whole lot from our general approach, although it was a lot faster and a lot quicker being only 36 days and being caught somewhat by surprise,” said Ruff. “We hit the ground running, I think we were better prepared than some of the other candidates, but ultimately it was the same game plan.” Ruff, who was born and raised in Tara before embarking on a 25-year military career that saw him take part in six operational deployments, said during the campaign he focused more on quality interactions as opposed to the quantity of interactions. “My team was working really hard to get to as many doors as possible, but I wanted to have those conversations and really understand the issues and at the same time make sure people know I am there to listen and understand what their concerns are,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ruff said the biggest concern “without a doubt” was why a federal election was even occurring in a pandemic. “That is the number one question I heard more than anything,” Ruff said, adding other key issues were the affordability of housing, cost of living and inflation and reopening the economy. “The other key issue I heard from everybody from farmers and ag, to construction, to restaurants and hospitality, and PSWs, was the labour shortage and that there is just a lack of labour.” As an MP, Ruff has been chosen to be a member of the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs, and last year his party named him the official opposition deputy whip. Ruff said he looks forward to having a louder voice in Ottawa in his second term. “You are more confident that way and you have more influence,” said Ruff. “In your first year you are trying to feel the ropes and obviously the more experienced MPs are getting more kicks at the can, but I was fortunate enough to be given a more prominent role last August.” Ruff expressed appreciation to all his supporters and volunteers, including his family and thanked all the other candidates in the riding for running. “Putting your name on the ballot is never easy so anybody that is willing to put their name forward and stand up for democracy and try to represent our area, I think everybody deserves kudos for that,” Ruff said. “My biggest thank you is to the people of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for giving me this privilege again.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound