Saint-Dominique-Savio students create mural inspired by Franco-Ontarian flag
A trio of students and their teacher spent the better part of two years completing a mural in the senior wing at École Catholique Saint-Dominique-Savio in Owen Sound.
With the guidance and assistance of project leader and art teacher Éloïse Guindon, Grade 12 students Spencer Stobbe, Emily Matheson and Elaina Gunn stayed after school a couple hours twice a week for about a year-and-a-half to complete the mural.
The hallway artwork, which is about eight feet tall and 36 feet long, is a fusion of the green-and-white Franco-Ontarian flag and the province’s landscape, inspired by Tom Thomson and Group of Seven paintings.
“It was definitely a challenge for the students, but a welcomed challenge. All my students were excited and fully committed to this project from beginning to end. Myself and the school as a whole are all proud of this achievement,” Guindon said.
The Franco-Ontarian flag is green on the left – representing summer – and white on the right – representing winter. There’s a white fleur-de-lys on the green band to symbolize French-Canadian heritage and a white trillium with green outline on the white band to represent Ontario.
The school mural features a summer landscape on the left, with a realistic-looking fleur-de-lys and trees inspired by Thomson’s The West Wind and The Jack Pine paintings. The right half features a winter scene, with a large white trillium and landscape elements inspired by the work of Lawren Harris and Franklin Carmichael.
Guindon said one of the goals of the mural is to remind and teach students about francophone contributions to the region.
“French-Canadian culture is not exclusive to Québec. French-Canadian culture is also found across Ontario and has been here culturally for as long as Québec has been a province. It is important to teach our students this, regardless of their nationality. We have a small school that is surprisingly diverse with French-speaking students and staff from Ontario, Québec and Cameroon. This mural, I feel, is a great way to demonstrate that Franco-Ontarian contribution, especially along with Tom Thomson’s artworks,” she said.
The students who worked on the mural learned about the importance of composition, colour, perspective and history, she said.
Saint-Dominique-Savio is a JK to Grade 12 school with 178 students. It’s the only French-language Catholic school in Grey-Bruce.