Saint-Dominique-Savio students create mural inspired by Franco-Ontarian flag

A trio of students and their teacher spent the better part of two years completing a mural in the senior wing at École Catholique Saint-Dominique-Savio in Owen Sound.

With the guidance and assistance of project leader and art teacher Éloïse Guindon, Grade 12 students Spencer Stobbe, Emily Matheson and Elaina Gunn stayed after school a couple hours twice a week for about a year-and-a-half to complete the mural.

The hallway artwork, which is about eight feet tall and 36 feet long, is a fusion of the green-and-white Franco-Ontarian flag and the province’s landscape, inspired by Tom Thomson and Group of Seven paintings.

“It was definitely a challenge for the students, but a welcomed challenge. All my students were excited and fully committed to this project from beginning to end. Myself and the school as a whole are all proud of this achievement,” Guindon said.

The Franco-Ontarian flag is green on the left – representing summer – and white on the right – representing winter. There’s a white fleur-de-lys on the green band to symbolize French-Canadian heritage and a white trillium with green outline on the white band to represent Ontario.