Salmon Spectacular had 'less bustle' but still got people excited

Scott Graham hung on to win the Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular fishing derby with the top salmon Sunday.

The retired Canada Post worker caught his 24.29-pounder in Thompson’s Hole, on a “Stairway to Heaven” old Lyman lure. He caught it a week ago Saturday, the second day of the derby.

“It’s awesome,” he said after the weigh station at the Owen Sound marina closed at noon to end the derby. “Thirty-three years of fishing the derby, to catch the big one is incredible.”

Others who’ve won the big prize — a 16-foot boat, motor, downriggers, graph trailer and replica fish mount — have stressed over whether someone will bring in a bigger fish.

Graham knew a few thousand others entrants had eight days to beat him. It didn’t bother him, he said.

“I’m 65, I’m retired and I’m going fishing one way or the other. So to catch a big fish, that’s just a big bonus,” said Graham, who lives in Owen Sound. “It’s all part of fishing, you can’t make the big ones bite my line.”

Graham continued to fish every day of the derby — and never got another bite, he said.

The lake trout winner was 13-year-old Owen Barfoot, of the Clavering area. He caught his fish Saturday afternoon on his family’s fishing boat in the Vail Point area, near the Meaford soldier training centre.

There were two lead changes Saturday in the lake trout category. Greg Slater of Owen Sound bested Jim Lumby with a 19.07 fish, then along came Owen Barfoot, who would win a 14-foot boat, motor, trailer, graph, downrigger and replica fish mount for his catch.

Barfoot, who’s entering Grade 8 this fall in a private hockey academy in Toronto, waited by the weigh station Sunday as it closed at noon, eager to see whether his fish could withstand any late challenge.