This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After stay-home orders, business closures, masking requirements and social isolation, people are ready to get fishing, derby co-chair Chris Geberdt said Sunday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Salmon Spectacular returns to feed fishing need Back to video

Last year’s derby was cancelled due to COVID-19. In 2019, 4,500 fished in the derby and Geberdt thinks more will fish it this year. “I think people need it. I really do.”

Exactly how the derby will be experienced depends on the fight against COVID-19 but Geberdt said he expects the situation will be better at derby time than it is now.

Grey-Bruce has seen case counts rise dramatically since early June, particularly among homeless and transient people and more recently at Saugeen First Nation.

But the increases are seen across Grey-Bruce, in part fuelled by business reopenings too, under Step 2 of provincial Road to Reopen rules, the local medical officer of health said this weekend. The delta variant is involved in this spread, Dr. Ian Arra has said. Much more vaccine is on the way and more clinics are opening to administer it.

Currently, plans call for a smaller derby tent, curb-side pickup instead of the massive fish fry buffets under the big top of past years. There’ll be a small bar, a reduced food booth and no morning breakfasts available.

Geberdt hopes 300 people will be allowed in the tent at a time. Security will enforce public health protocols as may be required in the tent, such as sign-in sheets, mask-wearing and physical distancing. The health unit will be consulted, he said.