Santa's helpers distributing toys now as big day approaches

Scott Dunn
Dec 18, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
Members of Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services with soem of their trove of toys they will draw on to help priovide presents for more than 400 children in the city. From left are Doug McEwen, fire prevention inspector; Fire Capt. Jay Forslund; firefighter Gerald Kers; Greg Nicol, fire prevention officer; firefighter Mitch Da Cruz and St. Mary's High School co-op student Mackenzie Finamore, in front. Scott Dunn/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network
The annual city firefighters’ toy drive was a success again this year.

Friday had been targeted as the day families would pick up their bags of toys. But that was deemed unwise amid COVID-19, given more than two hundred people would have lined up at the market building to get them.

Instead, they had scheduled pickups at the Salvation Army citadel on 14thStreet West.

The toys come bagged using a numbering system which maintains anonymity, following a list provided to the firefighters with what each child in each home wants. The firefighters compiled almost 500 bags of toys, what’s expected to be the last 30 bags just this week, one for each child.

“Once again, phenomenal support, great support from the community,” said Greg Nicol, the organizer of the toy drive undertaken by the Owen Sound Professional Firefighters Association.

“We’ve had a lot of donations come in this year. We do a lot of spending locally,” he said.

The dozen or so city firefighter toy drop-off boxes in the community remain in place. Any toys placed in them now will be presents for next year, Nicol said.

He noted the firefighters got a big hand from Rotary club members this year amid the toy drive. They helped move all the toys to new quarters in the vacant Keystone Child and Family Services building on 3rdAvenue West, from the former Sally Ann building downtown, when that location became unavailable.

Alice Wannan, the family services director at the Salvation Army, said in a brief message exchange amid a flurry of activity Friday, that more than 250 people were still picking up Friday and she expected another 50 households would pick up this weekend and more next week.

She said the phone was still ringing off the hook with requests Friday.