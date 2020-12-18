Santa's helpers distributing toys now as big day approaches

Article content

The annual city firefighters’ toy drive was a success again this year.

Friday had been targeted as the day families would pick up their bags of toys. But that was deemed unwise amid COVID-19, given more than two hundred people would have lined up at the market building to get them.

Instead, they had scheduled pickups at the Salvation Army citadel on 14thStreet West.

The toys come bagged using a numbering system which maintains anonymity, following a list provided to the firefighters with what each child in each home wants. The firefighters compiled almost 500 bags of toys, what’s expected to be the last 30 bags just this week, one for each child.

“Once again, phenomenal support, great support from the community,” said Greg Nicol, the organizer of the toy drive undertaken by the Owen Sound Professional Firefighters Association.

“We’ve had a lot of donations come in this year. We do a lot of spending locally,” he said.