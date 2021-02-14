Sarah Cowley named executive director of local YMCA

Article content

After an “intensive search process,” the YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce’s board of directors has appointed Grey County resident Sarah Cowley as its new executive director.

Cowley will begin her new position March 22, replacing Gayle Graham, who’s retiring after serving for 23 years as the organization’s CEO.

“Sarah’s appointment is the result of an intensive search process the board has undertaken with the guidance and support of YMCA Canada, through the YMCA Ontario Regional Development Centre,” board president Bruce Price said in a statement.

“The executive director search committee was led by the YMCA board president and included three representatives of the board. The thorough process, including input and participation of the full board, involved a national job posting and the assessment and screening of over 50 candidates for the position.”

Cowley, who lives with her family in rural Grey County, worked in management consulting where she facilitated the creation of an integrated Community Safety and Well-Being Plan for 16 municipalities of Grey-Bruce, supported by both counties and 54 community partners. It was the largest formal collaboration for such a plan in Ontario, Price said.