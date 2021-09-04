Saturday the health unit reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Both cases were in Blue Mountains. New cases were current as of midnight Friday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saturday COVID update from Grey Bruce Health Unit Back to video

There are now 13 active cases of the pandemic virus and 29 high-risk contacts in Grey-Bruce. In total there have been 2,258 cases of COVID confirmed in Grey-Bruce.

Four COVID patients are in hospital in Grey-Bruce and one is in hospital outside the area. Twenty-two deaths are attributed to COVID.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has no outbreaks to manage currently.

As of Thursday in Grey-Bruce, 1,878 vaccines had been given in the previous seven days to Sept. 2, the most current information available in the health unit’s daily situation report. In total, 226,316 doses had been administered by Sept. 2.

Ontario reported 944 confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths Friday. Five of the deaths occurred more than two months ago but were only reported Friday due to “data cleaning.”

Ontario has had 568,822 confirmed COVID cases and 9,545 confirmed COVID deaths up to Friday.