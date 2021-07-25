Saturday night's tornado warnings prompt investigations Sunday
Despite conditions that favoured tornadoes along parts of the Lake Huron shoreline Saturday night, Environment and Climate Change Canada had no confirmed reports of them by Sunday afternoon.
However, Northern Tornadoes Project investigators were to visit the Bayfield, Ont. area of Huron County Sunday, then go to the Thornbury area in eastern Grey County to look at structure damage, said Mark Schuster, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued two tornado warnings Saturday night. The first was just after 5 p.m. for northern Huron and southern Bruce County, including from Kincardine to Saugeen Shores. It warned damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall were possible.
“We have not received any reports from that storm but looking at the radar, it did appear that the storm had weakened shortly after it made landfall,” Schuster said.
About 8:30 p.m. a second tornado warning was issued for southern Huron County, which was followed by Twitter reports of a potential tornado sighting close to Bayfield. But again, he had no reports of damage yet.
At the same time, there were reports of damage in the Thornbury area too but as yet, no confirmation of a tornado.
“Some of these storms are big rain producers,” Schuster said, though he hadn’t seen large amounts reported. He suspected the heaviest rain fell in areas it’s not measured.
The website wundermap.com has Saturday readings from independent weather stations showing Port Elgin received 1.79 inches or about 4 1/2 centimetres of rain, Georgian Bluffs got 1.7 inches and West Grey got 1.99 inches.
That’s a lot of rain, particularly given it fell all in a short period, Schuster said. “When you have an atmosphere as moist as the one we had yesterday and if it pours even 20 minutes, sometimes you get water into a basement.”
Atmospheric conditions were amped up by the confluence a low-pressure system passing through Northern Ontario, which had a cold front associated with it passing through Michigan and into Southern Ontario late in the day. A warm front was also passing through Southern Ontario.
Two tornadoes were confirmed in Grey-Bruce as recently as June 26. A tornado touched down in Chatsworth Township in Grey County, snapping trees and in the worst of the damage, pulled apart a family’s house, tumbled their vehicle and demolished their barn. A second tornado that day was confirmed to have touched down in Lucknow, in southern Bruce County.
Saturday night in Owen Sound, firefighters were called to a lightning strike that burned a hole in the roof of a multi-residential building about 8 p.m., Acting Capt. Glenn Welsh said.
There was no fire, though the strike at the peak of the roof damaged some trusses of the building in the 2100-block of 6th Ave. E.
About 10 minutes later, a fire alarm sounded at an apartment building in the 1100-block, when water leaked through the ceiling and over a fire alarm, setting it off.
There were no storm-related calls Saturday night to the Inter Township Fire Department, Chief Jeff Gautreau said.