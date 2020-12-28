Sauble resident asks court to stop town's dune work

Article content continued

None of the claims have been tested in court.

“If we lose any of the dunes, it’s going to destabilize the whole system and all our properties could also be at peril. Not to mention, it’s also affecting the piping plover habitat,” he said in an interview.

He said he’s concerned about environmental impacts he believes would result from altering the dunes and what he views as shortcomings in what was done to issue the permit.

After initially wanting to get the project done before year’s end, but facing the threat of an injunction by environmental advocacy group Ecojustice, South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson has said work would wait until spring.

“As we have obtained all required permissions and approvals, we intend to follow through with this work prior to the influx of summer tourists,” she said Thursday in an emailed response to questions.

“It’s unfortunate that we must fight to increase safety for our community but what’s worse is our taxpayers are now being forced to pay for a legal challenge.”

The town says dune sand movement has narrowed the space between the dunes and the road, which has has created a major safety concern.

Bigger cars parked behind the dunes encroach on the roadway, exposing pedestrians there to traffic. Jackson has said someone could get seriously hurt unless “two to six feet” is removed from the side of the dunes facing Lakeshore Boulevard.

The statement of claim names Grey Sauble Conservation Authority and the Town of South Bruce Peninsula as respondents. It asks for an interim order that the town not proceed with its plans, a permanent injunction and costs.