Sauble resident asks court to stop town's dune work

A Sauble Beach resident is asking a court to stop South Bruce Peninsula from cutting back ecologically sensitive sand dunes along Lakeshore Boulevard, a project the municipality says is intended to improve parking and pedestrian safety.
An application to the Superior Court of Justice seeks to quash and declare null and void a Grey Sauble Conservation Authority permit issued Nov. 20 to cut back a portion of the dunes and put in a decorative, concrete-block retaining wall.
The application was filed in Toronto by lawyers on behalf of Sauble resident Thomas LaForme, who operates a takeout business, parking lot and cottage rentals and lives across the road from the area of the proposed dune work.
LaForme, who’s raising ecological and other concerns in his application, said Dec. 24 the town has agreed not to commence work until after March 24, the date of a judicial hearing that was set Dec. 23 during a case conference.