Sauble Sandfest welcomes expert sand sculptors and Born Ruffians

Sauble Sandfest welcomes back tourists and locals alike this weekend with a full slate of activities and musical guests lined up Saturday and a church service to follow on Sunday.

Sauble Sandfest 2021 – Welcome Back Canada Edition – features sandcastle building and rock bands.

The castle building begins early Saturday at 8 a.m. Families can enter the contest for the cost of $20. Awards for the super sandcastles will be given out Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

This year, the event welcomes back professional sandcastle constructors who will be crafting displays on the beach.

Event organizer Bruce Worthington, who along with Ron Howard is putting on the Sauble Sandfest on behalf of the Sauble Beach Chamber of Commerce, said the event will follow all public health rules and restrictions in line with Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan. Worthington said event organizers have been working with the Grey Bruce Health Unit to go over the details.

The sandcastle constructors will be followed by musical performances from DJ Ron Allan, Gavin McLeod and Midland’s Born Ruffians.

The free outdoor concert will be broadcast live over the radio on 97.9 The Bruce.

Worthington said the bands will play on a stage set up right beneath the iconic Sauble Beach sign, and with the sandcastle displays nearby.

A professional lighting company will also be on hand to illuminate the sandcastles and the concert for a special nighttime effect and display.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the Born Ruffians taking the stage at 8:45 p.m., and playing until approximately 10 p.m.

McLeod is a 21-year-old Milton native who performs a blend of rock, folk, and blues music. He’s represented Canada in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge and has performed at several Blues festivals in Ontario including the main stage of Kitchener Blues Festival.