Saugeen First Nation hires band administrator

A former police chief at Rama First Nation has been hired as band administrator at Saugeen First Nation.

John Domm has accepted the position, the Ojibway community’s chief and council announced in a news release Friday.

“Chief and council are thrilled to have John join our team; he brings great knowledge and experience,” said Chief Lester Anoquot. “I’m really excited about this next step for the community and I can’t wait to see where we can go under John’s leadership.”

Domm currently serves as a Governor-in-Council-appointed board member on the management advisory board for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as a Treasury Board of Canada appointee on a Departmental Audit Committee.

His hiring comes as Saugeen First Nation’s leadership looks to “build stronger communication, embark on a strategic plan and organizational structure changes, and, as we continue working to eradicate mental health and addictions issues burdening our community,” the release said.

“I’m excited to immerse myself into the organization and help lead the next chapters of success,” Domm said in the release.

Domm holds a master of arts degree in leadership and a bachelor of applied arts degree in justice studies from the University of Guelph. His previous work with First Nations as chief of police will be an asset for the community “as we move into a flourishing future,” the release said.

Saugeen First Nation’s administration team manages 21 departments to serve its community and provides both seasonal and year-round employment for 150 staff. The First Nation has a population of about 1,857 members, with nearly half living on reserve.