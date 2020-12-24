Saugeen man charged after child abducted then recovered

Article content

A Saugeen First Nation man suspected of breaking into a residence and abducting a child is facing charges after the child was safely recovered by its parents.

Grey Bruce OPP said in a news release that police were notified on Dec. 23 at 8:17 p.m. that a suspect broke into a residence, took a young child and fled at Saugeen First Nation.

“The victim’s parents pursued the suspect and regained custody of their child. The suspect fled the scene. Officers conducted a search of the area with the assistance of members of the West Region Emergency Response Team,” the release said Thursday. “The suspect was located and taken into custody.”

Nathaniel Kaghee, 26, is charged with abduction of a person under 14, and break and enter a dwelling house and commit an indictable offence. He was remanded into custody after an appearance in bail court Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information helpful to this investigation to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or anonymously online at http://hc-cs.ca.