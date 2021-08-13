Saugeen Shores commissions local Indigenous artist to commemorate residential school survivors

The Town of Saugeen Shores has commissioned a local Indigenous artist to create a piece to serve as a permanent reminder of the pain, suffering, and loss of life inflicted by Colonialism and by the residential school system on Indigenous peoples of Canada.

The motion was approved by council during a June 28 council meeting.

Artist Brent Henry is to receive up to $3,000 for the work. Henry’s art was featured at the Southampton Arts Centre earlier this year in an exhibit called “Come and See | Culture Oppressed”.

“The Town of Saugeen Shores and Saugeen First Nation worked in collaboration to immediately recognize the Residential School situation,” said Saugeen First Nation Chief Lester Anoquot in a news release. “And we continue to work together to advance permanent recognition at the Saugeen Shores Town Hall.”

The Town of Saugeen Shores said after learning of the recently discovered gravesites at several former residential schools, it acted quickly, and in consultation with Saugeen First Nation to decorate the Zgaa-biig-ni-gaan bridge with orange ribbons.

Those ribbons were recently removed, which was a cause of concern for some in the community, including the Abinoojinh Zagaswe’idiiwini, the Saugeen First Nation youth council.

The youth who make up the youth council were offended the ribbons were removed from the bridge, and asked the city to apologize and replace the ribbons.

The town has since said the ribbons won’t stand the test of time, and therefore moved forward with the act of commissioning a “permanent testament to the pain, suffering, and death inflicted on Indigenous children at Canada’s residential schools”.

“We are awaiting completion of this painting and hope that its display will act as a permanent reminder of the impacts that residential schools have had and continue to have on indigenous communities.” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau in a news release.