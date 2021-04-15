Saugeen Shores police charge four with stay-at-home order breach

Article content

On Wednesday, Saugeen Shores police charged four people from Georgetown, Ont. with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Police said they responded to a report of shoplifting at a convenience store in Southampton. Police found three suspects matching the description provided by witnesses, none current residents of Saugeen Shores.

Four people were charged with breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which upon conviction brings a $750 fine for individuals and a $1,000 fine for corporations, Saugeen Shores Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

A provincial stay-at-home order is in place until at least May 6, police noted.

“Police will continue to educate people on the rules but are also advising that due to the increase in positive cases fines will be issued when applicable,” the news release said.

Essential reasons to leave your home include getting food and medication, supporting vulnerable community members, for exercise with pets or people you live with, for health-care services, childcare and for work that cannot be done remotely.