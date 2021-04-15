Saugeen Shores police charge four with stay-at-home order breach
On Wednesday, Saugeen Shores police charged four people from Georgetown, Ont. with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.
Police said they responded to a report of shoplifting at a convenience store in Southampton. Police found three suspects matching the description provided by witnesses, none current residents of Saugeen Shores.
Saugeen Shores police charge four with stay-at-home order breach
Four people were charged with breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which upon conviction brings a $750 fine for individuals and a $1,000 fine for corporations, Saugeen Shores Police Service said in a news release Thursday.
A provincial stay-at-home order is in place until at least May 6, police noted.
“Police will continue to educate people on the rules but are also advising that due to the increase in positive cases fines will be issued when applicable,” the news release said.
Essential reasons to leave your home include getting food and medication, supporting vulnerable community members, for exercise with pets or people you live with, for health-care services, childcare and for work that cannot be done remotely.
“Police are asking anyone who may have questions about what they are and are not allowed to do during the stay-at-home order to contact Public Health or check out the information available at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ prior to engaging in activities that could leave you with a hefty fine and put others at risk,” the police news release said.
Saugeen Shores police also noted the Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, also on Wednesday urged everyone to stay home for the next 48 hours.
Arra said Wednesday night his staff were struggling to keep up with contact tracing of hundreds of high-risk contacts after 73 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday.
He urged the public to pause all non-essential travel from their homes to give his time to track down everyone associated with these cases.