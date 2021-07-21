Saugeen Shores police have issued a “community safety advisory” about a convicted sex offender, with several prior convictions relating to children, who now lives in Port Elgin.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Mark Anthony Windrim, 40, will be residing in the area of Woodland Drive, according to a police news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saugeen Shores police issue advisory about sex offender Back to video

His most recent charges stem from an incident in February 2021.

Police say Windrim is subject to several conditions. He is not to attend any public park, public swimming areas, daycares, schoolyards, playgrounds or community centres or be in the presence of, or communicate with, anyone under age 16. He is also to be inside his residence at all times unless in the company of his surety, the release said.

“This information is being issued to the public as a precautionary measure. Protecting public safety is among the Saugeen Shores Police Service’s top priorities. Members of the public are reminded that, although Windrim does present a safety risk, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As such, the Saugeen Shores Police Service will act to protect these rights if they are infringed,” the release says.