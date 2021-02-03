SBGHC remains focused on reopening Chesley ED to 24/7 service: CEO

Article content continued

Barrett said he anticipates the proposal will be sent to the province by the end of this week.

“It covers everything from nursing recruitment and retention to a new nursing grad initiative – lots of different pieces that we’re pulling together,” he said.

The province’s assistant deputy minister of health requested that the two hospital corporations submit the proposal, which could be included in the 2021-22 provincial budget, during a meeting in late December, Barrett said.

“So some good news on the horizon there that there’s interest from the ministry and they do want to ensure that we get back to opening those two emergency departments to 24/7 operation,” he said during a fourth community information session in late January on the Chesley emergency department situation.

SBGHC has implemented several recruitment and retention strategies aimed at addressing the nursing shortage.

They include training, skills development and other initiatives to enable novices nurses to work independently in the emergency department.

For example, the hospital corporation is using its higher volume emergency departments in Walkerton and Kincardine to help nurses gain additional skills and is making training and courses more readily available to staff. It’s also created a charge nurse position at the Chesley emergency department.

“The charge nurse ensures that people have someone as a go-to, so if a novice nurse has questions or wants to understand how to do things better, they have a go-to person that they can ask,” Barrett said.