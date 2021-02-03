SBGHC remains focused on reopening Chesley ED to 24/7 service: CEO

Denis Langlois
Feb 03, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  3 minute read

The head of South Bruce Grey Health Centre says the organization is continuing efforts to address a nursing shortage at its Chesley site that prompted it to suspend overnight service in the hospital’s emergency department nearly 18 months ago.

“Our goal and our board’s goal is to reopen the Chesley emergency department to 24/7 service. And our board of directors actually has this on their board agenda every single meeting to ensure that we continue to focus on getting the emergency department to that service again,” president and CEO Michael Barrett said Wednesday in an interview.

SBGHC, which reduced the Chesley emergency department’s hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in September 2019, is working with the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance to submit a joint proposal for provincial funding to support a full reopening of the Chesley and Clinton emergency departments, respectively, he said.

Barrett said he anticipates the proposal will be sent to the province by the end of this week.

“It covers everything from nursing recruitment and retention to a new nursing grad initiative – lots of different pieces that we’re pulling together,” he said.

The province’s assistant deputy minister of health requested that the two hospital corporations submit the proposal, which could be included in the 2021-22 provincial budget, during a meeting in late December, Barrett said.

“So some good news on the horizon there that there’s interest from the ministry and they do want to ensure that we get back to opening those two emergency departments to 24/7 operation,” he said during a fourth community information session in late January on the Chesley emergency department situation.

SBGHC has implemented several recruitment and retention strategies aimed at addressing the nursing shortage.

They include training, skills development and other initiatives to enable novices nurses to work independently in the emergency department.

For example, the hospital corporation is using its higher volume emergency departments in Walkerton and Kincardine to help nurses gain additional skills and is making training and courses more readily available to staff. It’s also created a charge nurse position at the Chesley emergency department.

“The charge nurse ensures that people have someone as a go-to, so if a novice nurse has questions or wants to understand how to do things better, they have a go-to person that they can ask,” Barrett said.

South Bruce Grey Health Centre announced in September 2019 that it was closing its Chesley emergency department from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until Feb. 1, 2020, due to a lack of nurses.

Officials said at the time that closing overnight would have the least impact on patients, compared to other options, as 85 per cent of visits to the emergency department happen during daytime hours.

SBGHC announced in January 2020 that the reduced hours would continue beyond Feb. 1 as there was still a shortage of nursing staff qualified to provide 24/7 emergency coverage.

In May, board chair John Gilbert said in a letter to the Chesley community that staff had to shift their focus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the team not being able to “dedicate the level of effort which is required to respond to the nursing shortage in Chesley” over the previous few months.

A third community information session on the emergency department situation was held virtually in September.

Hospital corporation officials spoke at that meeting about the ongoing efforts to stabilize nursing staff resources and advocate for provincial support to address the health care human resources challenges facing small, rural emergency departments.

Barrett said that in order to return to 24-hour emergency department service in Chesley, SBGHC will require registered nurses with emergency department experience who are confident in their skills and abilities to safely operate the department during overnight hours when there is limited staff in the building.

“We want to have full assurance that we’ve got a stable pool there – stable pool of nurses – before we open up because we don’t want to open and then have to close again. That would be detrimental to the community and we want to make sure that we’re ready and stable to ensure we can stay open once we do that.”