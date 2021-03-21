





Article content South Bruce Peninsula council signalled its willingness to consider a developer’s proposal to build a hotel and condominiums on the site of the former Wiarton Foodland and part of the town campground between it and the bay, and possibly offer incentives. At its regular meeting March 16, council voted to “entertain a proposal from this particular developer to understand what it is he wants to build, what he requires from our town,” Mayor Janice Jackson said in an interview last week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SBP council considering hotel/condo deal with developer Back to video “Then we’re going to go to the public and again have public consultation about his proposal.” “We’ve had four major hotel chains come to us and speak, since the accommodations feasibility study was done, she said. This one developer needed to know if council would consider a “mixed-use” development with condos, she said. Jackson said in an interview that tax revenues would be “huge” and said one developer was talking about creating 50 full-time jobs.

Article content “It would also encourage four-season tourism. So there would be a ripple effect to all of our retail businesses, restaurants . . . .” The town’s economic development officer, Danielle Edwards, told council on Tuesday that other hotel developers were struggling to get financing amid the COVID pandemic. But the addition of condos would make it “viable” for the developer proposing it. Part of the deal could involve letting him have some part of the trailer park, part of the town-owned Bluewater Park, directly behind the former grocery store. Sobeys owns the former grocery store building, Jackson said, and the same developer is in talks with it too, she said. A recently commissioned market feasibility study conducted by RevPar International found the market would support an upscale, full-service hotel in Wiarton. The study recommended an 80-unit resort-style hotel built in Wiarton’s Bluewater Park alongside Colpoy’s Bay. The full 97-page study also recommends the hotel have 5,000 square feet of meeting space with a 3,000-square-foot ballroom, which could be divided into smaller rooms. A report on council’s March 16 agenda said the developer proposes a “branded hospitality component, residential component, commercial component, green space component and/or a combination of the aforementioned.” During the meeting, Jackson said “any of the developers that we have spoken to are not interested in spending $40 million building a hotel on the Sobey’s site and staring at a trailer park.”

Article content She said a developer in the last term of council wanted to buy a large section of the trailer park but council said no. “In my opinion, we need to do an awful lot of community consultation to see how they’re feeling about it.” She told council if they want a Hilton or a Marriott hotel on the property “we’re going to have to do something with that trailer park; so it’s a one or the other.” She wondered aloud if moving the trailers would satisfy the developer and whether he planned to make the park all green space. Coun. Paul McKenzie said he wouldn’t consider selling any of the park but would consider moving the trailers off it. He ultimately went along with an amended motion but only, he said, because he still would have an opportunity to say no. Deputy Mayor Jay Kirkland said the developer will want to own part of the park but maybe they could negotiate public access to hotel amenities. Coun. Terry Bell said he wouldn’t be opposed to at least considering severing some of the park, “if it’s going to encourage that kind of a financial investment.” Coun. Kathy Durst offered “no comment” but later said the community doesn’t want to lose access to the water to be able to walk along there. McKenzie suggested relocating the trailers to a “site on top of the hill” but the mayor called that “crazy”. McKenzie warned there may be servicing problems at the north end of the campground. Jackson proposed that council “support the concept of severing or relocating a portion of the campground to support this type of mixed-use development, subject to public consultation.” She wants the developer to know “this is a great proposal” but that it has to go to the community.

Article content McKenzie asked Edwards if the developer would show what his proposal would look like, so the public could see it clearly, “because there’s going to be a lot of backlash.” Edwards said the developer would conduct a full consultation process. Jackson said the next step would be for him to “explain exactly what he wants to do and where.” Draft meeting minutes show the council motion said council would consider an application for a change in zoning to accommodate a mixed-use development and that council supports severing a portion of the campground to support this type of mixed-use development. The motion said council supports the concept of severing or relocating a portion of the campground to support this type of mix-use development, subject to public consultation, and directed staff to work with the developer to determine the size of parcel needed and bring a report back to council for consideration. It also directed staff to explore incentives such as a development charge holiday to entice this type of development and bring a report back to council for consideration.

