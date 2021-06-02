SBP discussing new, permanent dog park for Sauble

Article content

South Bruce Peninsula’s decision to temporarily convert a Sauble Beach ball diamond into an off-leash dog park has proven so popular that council will consider creating a permanent facility in the beach town in 2022, Mayor Janice Jackson says.

“Staff is going to come forward with an area at the Bannister Park and the costing to install a permanent dog park,” she said in an interview.

Those discussions are expected to take place during budget deliberations for 2022.

The town announced April 21 that the ball diamond at Bannister Park, located at the Sauble Beach Community Centre, would be used, until further notice, as a dog park to “provide residents and their dogs an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.”

The announcement came in the wake of provincial government decisions in April to pull an emergency brake and, later, issue both stay-at-home and emergency orders in an effort to curb surging COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario.