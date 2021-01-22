SBP takes 'huge step' in community hub plan

Article content
South Bruce Peninsula is pursuing a plan to create a “community hub,” with town hall, indoor pool, arena and other amenities, at the north end of Wiarton and has outlined how it would pay for it.
“The community hub will be the centre of our municipality. We want to create a place where it’s the go-to place for our community,” Mayor Janice Jackson said Friday.
Council has already taken big steps to making the plan happen.
In August, it approved buying a 21.6-acre property on Jenny Street for the proposed community hub. This week, council voted to also buy an adjacent lot that a town-retained consultant said would benefit the town in its layout of the proposed hub.
The $195,000 purchase price for the larger site and $20,000 for the smaller lot will both be covered by some of the nearly $600,000 the town received in 2015 after selling its 50 per cent stake in the Wiarton-Keppel International Airport to Georgian Bluffs.