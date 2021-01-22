SBP takes 'huge step' in community hub plan

Denis Langlois
Jan 22, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  4 minute read
Town of South Bruce Peninsula municipal building in Wiarton.

South Bruce Peninsula is pursuing a plan to create a “community hub,” with town hall, indoor pool, arena and other amenities, at the north end of Wiarton and has outlined how it would pay for it.

“The community hub will be the centre of our municipality. We want to create a place where it’s the go-to place for our community,” Mayor Janice Jackson said Friday.

Council has already taken big steps to making the plan happen.

In August, it approved buying a 21.6-acre property on Jenny Street for the proposed community hub. This week, council voted to also buy an adjacent lot that a town-retained consultant said would benefit the town in its layout of the proposed hub.

The $195,000 purchase price for the larger site and $20,000 for the smaller lot will both be covered by some of the nearly $600,000 the town received in 2015 after selling its 50 per cent stake in the Wiarton-Keppel International Airport to Georgian Bluffs.

“It’s a huge step,” Jackson said of the property purchase. “We’ve got about 25 acres up there right now and we have set ourselves up beautifully to move this major project forward.”

The consultant, +VG Architects, was retained by the town in September and is now working on a feasibility study for the plan to create a community hub on the Jenny Street property.

Jackson said she anticipates the results of the study, which will include potential site layouts, renderings, cost estimates and timelines, will be presented to council next month.

Council’s goal, she said, is to build the community hub using “little to no” property tax revenue.

To make that happen, Jackson said the town intends to debenture the project’s cost and cover the payments using revenue from a new municipal accommodation tax, which the town is planning to introduce this summer. The tax will be charged to people who stay at motels, short-term accommodations and transient campsites in the municipality.

Funding for the project would also come from the sale of some town-owned properties that would be deemed surplus and sold once the facilities – like the town hall and arena, for example – are relocated to the community hub site.

“What we’re going to be looking at with this feasibility study is they’re going to give us a cost estimate on each of these amenities. So we’re going to look at the cost of the amenities, we’re going to look at what our MAT tax is generating, coupled with the sale of properties that we’ll deem surplus, and that will pretty much paint a picture of what we can afford in the immediate future,” Jackson said.

“We want to build as much as we possibly can as long as it is affordable.”

Jackson said it’s “no secret” that South Bruce Peninsula has outgrown its town hall in Wiarton. The building is also old and requires about $250,000 in upgrades, but they would only be a “Band-aid solution” to issues facing the building, she said.

Meanwhile, Jackson said council heard “loud and clear” – both during public consultation on a new parks and recreation master plan and the 2018 municipal election – that residents want to see an indoor pool constructed in the municipality.

“There’s a big price tag to an indoor pool, without question, but we wondered if we might be able to kill a few birds with one stone,” she said.

“So when the Jenny Street property became available to us, we purchased it and then refocused our attention onto that property. Prior to that opportunity, we were wondering where we would build a town hall or build any amenities that the public wanted.”

A staff report to council, at the time, said owning the property “gives the town many more options with regard to its future growth and needs. Recent discussions by council have included an indoor pool, a recreation facility, a new town hall, expanded parks, recreation and cultural offerings, increased housing and commercial opportunities.”

Council voted in September to retain +VG Architects to undertake a new town hall feasibility study, but then decided in October to expand the scope of the study to a community hub feasibility study.

“They’re coming back to us next month, we believe, with a topographic layout of that property and where all these amenities would fit on that footprint,” Jackson said.

“So we’ve asked them to include a town hall, an indoor pool with a walking track, indoor and outdoor entertainment facility, meeting space, hiking trails, a splash park, picnic areas where families could congregate.”

She said an apartment developer has told the town that “he’s extremely interested” in building a 40-unit building – and possibly a second one, if warranted – on the site.

Jackson said council has supported introducing the four per cent municipal accommodation tax this summer. The town is mandated by provincial law to provide 50 per cent of that tax’s revenue to a third-party entity that promotes tourism, while the other half can be spent by the town.

“With so many cottage rentals in South Bruce Peninsula, on top of our motels and campgrounds for transient camping, we’re looking at quite a large revenue generator. We’re not exactly sure how much, but by getting that program running the summer, we’ll get a pretty good idea before any shovels go into the ground on Jenny Street,” she said.

“The plan is to develop components of the community hub, dependant on what we can afford.”

Council voted Dec. 1 to direct staff to continue to move forward with the implementation of the municipal accommodation tax and bring back bylaws to both implement the tax and licence and regulate short-term accommodations in the town.